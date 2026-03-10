One Coaching Promotion That Will Boost Dante Moore's Development at Oregon

The Oregon Ducks announced their 2026 staff, revealing that Koa Ka’ai has been promoted to quarterbacks coach.

Ka’ai previously served as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach and will bring continuity to the position group. Having someone who has experience coaching the position is beneficial for the program amid quarterback Dante Moore’s return.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Koa Ka’ai's Long History with Oregon Ducks

Ka’ai has been a part of the program for a long time, as he initially joined as a player. In 2011, Ka’ai joined the Ducks as a tight end, but also played on defense and special teams.

He appeared in 24 games, recording two catches for 18 yards. He also had three tackles and one forced fumble.

Ka’ai returned to Oregon in 2022, being hired as a tight end and running back analyst. He has since moved up in the program and now finds himself as the team's next quarterback coach.

His promotion comes after former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein departed the program to become the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. With Stein leaving, Moore will still have a coach he has been working with since transferring to the program in 2024.

Notably, as Ka’ai was originally hired as a tight end and running back analyst, he has worked closely with Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. Before Mehringer’s promotion, he served as the team’s tight ends coach. Together, the two can help Moore take his play to another level in 2026.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Dante Moore’s Development Crucial for Oregon

Moore was named as the team’s starting quarterback ahead of the 2025 season, and he stepped up in a big way. If Moore can continue to develop on a high level, the Oregon Ducks will be in good standing to make a run in the College Football Playoff and win a national title.

Moore spent the 2024 season developing behind former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He transferred in from UCLA, where in 2023 Moore passed for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Through nine games and five starts, he had a 53.5 completion percentage.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With help from Ka’ai and Stein, Moore played at a high level in his first season as Oregon’s starting quarterback. The Ducks finished the season 13-2, making an appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, thanks to his performance.

He finished the season passing for 3,545 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His completion percentage compared to his time at UCLA improved to 71.8 percent. Moore was projected to be a first-round NFL Draft pick, but chose to return to the program for another season.

With Ka’ai’s promotion, he can help Moore hone his skills more, lead the Ducks on another playoff run, and help him become a first-round draft pick in 2027.

Ka’ai's chance to prove he can help Moore take a step forward will also help Oregon stay consistent after the Ducks’ quarterback departs the program.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks into the facilities before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Oregon added quarterback Dylan Raiola through the transfer portal. Though Moore is projected to be the starter in 2026, Ka’ai can help Raiola develop to compete to take over the team in 2027.

Ka’ai has the opportunity through Moore and Raiola to show how well he can coach the position, which will help the program attract other quarterbacks through recruiting and the transfer portal.

Oregon has produced talented quarterbacks, with two selected in the first round since the 2020 NFL Draft. Ka’ai can show that, despite Stein taking a head coaching position elsewhere, Oregon is a program that can develop quarterbacks.

SIGN UP FOR THE OREGON DUCKS ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!