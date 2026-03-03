Ducks Fans Will Love This Take On Oregon Five-Star Recruiting Target Will Mencl

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks continue to trend for the commitment of five-star quarterback Will Mencl. The elite recruit prepares to make spring visits, which should follow with a decision on where he’ll play college football.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is pursuing other options at quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, but that hasn’t changed where the team stands with Mencl.

What Recruiting Analysts Are Saying

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) talks to the media during the Chandler Unified School District football Media Day in Chandler, on July 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman recently spoke about the Ducks’ recruitment of Mencl.

“They have made no bones about it. They want Will Mencl. He is their top target,” Huffman said. “He’s the top target for a number of schools, and I think Oregon’s in a very good spot.”

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl sits with his teammates during the high school football Championships Media Day at the Arizona Interscholastic Association office in Phoenix on Dec. 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mencl shot up to five-star status back in February. He’s now the No. 1 quarterback, the No. 1 player in Arizona and the No. 4 player nationally, according to On3. The Ducks have been among the programs that have been consistent in their pursuit of Mencl, but even more eyes are on him with his steep rise in the recruiting rankings.

The Ducks officially offered Mencl in November when he took an unofficial visit to Eugene. The Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Penn State Nittany Lions are some of the top threats to land Mencl. Oregon still seems to be the team to beat, and as Huffman stated, the program is intent on landing the five-star.

Potential Impact of a Will Mencl Commitment

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Lanning secures a commitment from Mencl, that would be a huge win for the 2027 recruiting class. The Ducks don’t have a quarterback or a five-star yet in the cycle. It would also set the team up for future success at the quarterback position.

Mencl recorded 50 total touchdowns in 2025, rushed for 741 yards and threw for 3,815 yards. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore will almost certainly be off to the NFL Draft after the 2026 season. Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola is expected to start in 2027, but that could give Mencl a year to sit and learn before earning a start – similar to what Moore did, and Raiola is anticipated to do.

A Mencl commitment could also be big for the program if he stays with the Ducks in the long run. Since Lanning arrived, Oregon has found its starting quarterbacks via the transfer portal. Moore briefly committed as a five-star in 2022 before flipping to UCLA and then transferring after his freshman season. Other notable quarterback commits have transferred after arriving on campus.

Justin Herbert was the last quarterback to start and end his career with the program. It’s a new era of college football with the transfer portal, but getting and keeping Mencl could elevate the Ducks’ recruitment efforts for future quarterbacks.

Oregon’s Obstacle in Securing a Commitment

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Huffman added that a change at offensive coordinator has provided an opening for other schools to pursue Mencl.

“Obviously, with them losing Will Stein to Kentucky, that was a big factor early on. Now there’s other schools that are trying to make a push,” Huffman said. “But I still like where Oregon is sitting for Will Mencl.”

Lanning promoted Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator after previously serving as the team’s tight ends coach. Koa Ka’ai is someone who continues to work as a key quarterback recruiter. Mencl mentioned his relationship with Ka’ai as something that stands out with Oregon in a conversation with Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

The last time the Ducks switched offensive coordinators was when Stein was hired, and Kenny Dillingham took the head coaching job at Arizona State. That was when Moore flipped from Oregon to UCLA. This change occurs earlier in the recruiting cycle, however, which gives Mehringer more time to establish a relationship with Mencl.