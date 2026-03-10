Ryan Switzer Hire Gives Oregon Coaching Staff Real Advantages

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are adding an exciting former NFL receiver to their coaching staff.

The Ducks adding Ryan Switzer as an offensive analyst is a quietly interesting move because of both his recent coaching trajectory and his NFL background at the receiver position after being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Oregon announced its full coaching staff, fans quickly zeroed in on the Switzer news thanks to his recognizable name from his playing days and his rapid rise through the coaching ranks.

Reasons The Ryan Switzer Add Matters For Oregon Football

There are three reasons the Ryan Switzer addition to the coaching staff matters for Oregon football, starting with his recent NFL experience.

1. All American Receiver With Recent NFL Experience

Oregon has strengthened its NFL pipeline under Lanning, with a program-record 11 players getting selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Ducks' success in the NFL is aiding the program in recruiting and the transfer portal to build elite rosters to compete in the College Football Playoff.

Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer (10) celebrates with receiver Dez Bryant (88) after scoring on an 83-yard punt return in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Switzer played in the NFL as recently as 2021, giving Oregon a staff member with very recent professional experience. That matters because he understands the modern slot receiver role, route concepts and spacing used in today’s passing attacks.

For Oregon’s receivers and offensive staff, having someone who recently played against NFL defenses can help translate pro level techniques into player development.

Switzer was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He entered the league primarily as a slot receiver and punt return specialist after a decorated career at North Carolina Tar Heels football. Switzer's NFL career includes stops with the Cowboys, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

The former All-American finished his college career as UNC’s all time leader in receptions (244) and receiving yards (2,912), while also holding program records for punt return yards (1,082) and punt return touchdowns (7).

2. Rising Young Coach

Switzer’s coaching career has moved as furiously as his playing career. After retiring from the NFL, he immediately landed a role with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane football program and quickly worked his way up to wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

The 31-year-old Switzer brings more fresh energy to Lanning's mostly-young staff. Switzer's age could help him better relate to the Ducks team.

Like Lanning, college coaches who climb quickly are often viewed as bright football minds, and Oregon adding him as an offensive analyst gives the staff another young voice studying offensive trends.

Jul 21, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Ryan Switzer speaks with the media during the ACC Football Kickoff at Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

3. Recruiting and Player Development Value

Switzer also brings name recognition and relatability when working with recruits and young players. At 5-foot-8, he was overlooked by many top programs as a three-star recruit. He arrived at North Carolina as an undersized recruit but left as one of the most productive receivers in program history and a college football All American.

His own story of perseverance can help connect with Oregon football recruits who want to see a clear path from college to the NFL. For recruits and transfers, hearing advice from an athlete who recently went through the NFL process himself can carry extra weight.

The internet also loves Switzer. When his new Ducks role was announced, highlights from his exciting UNC career quickly circulated online, adding another fun layer to the hire. With recruits and transfer portal prospects constantly on social media, those clips could easily catch their attention and bring even more visibility to Eugene.

Dan Lanning Reveals How Coaching Staff Has Spent Offseason

Lanning revealed that the Ducks football team did receive some time off after their long playoff run that ended in the College Football Playoff Semifinal to the Indiana Hoosiers. The Ducks are now entering their spring football program, and they will have a few practices in March.

As for the Ducks coaching staff - they hit the ground running after the season ended.

“We haven't had any time off. Straight into recruiting. (The team) got some time off. I was in 14 states last week,” Lanning said on National Signing Day in February on Duck Insider.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The 39-year-old is entering his fifth season as Ducks coach and had an intense January. Hopefully, he was able to get a little reset after National Signing Day.

Oregon's last game was on Jan. 9 and the Ducks' winter program began in the beginning of February so there was some time for the team to be "off."

“Those guys did get a little bit of a window of time. We call it discretionary, where they can work out on their own. They can do kind of their own, and now we're back to team activities, where these guys are lifting in the morning. It's really kind of a bulk phase in your lift. We're going to get a lot stronger. Put on some weight, good weight. Make sure we maintain our flexibility and prepare ourselves for what's coming," Lanning said.

