Oregon Commit Cameron Pritchett Reveals Ducks' Recruiting Strategy
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have a top-10 2026 recruitment class according to 247 Sports, but coach Dan Lanning and staff aren't done recruiting high-level players from all across the country.
Class of 2027, four-star defensive end Cameron Pritchett, out of Alabaster, Alabama, committed to the Ducks on June 2, making him the first and only verbal commitment to Oregon in the class of 2027.
Pritchett spoke on Oct. 22 with Larry Rudolf of Qbcountry.com and shared how he's grateful for the opportunity and to be part of the Oregon-Alabama pipeline that Lanning and his staff have created.
Keep Recruiting Down South
"I feel like it's a great thing that they're coming down south to recruit. Coming to get them dogs, and I'm just grateful for that," Pritchett said. "Some of the coaches being from Alabama, and just knowing about us, I feel like that's great."
Both Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi have ties to Alabama, as they both were on staff when the Crimson Tide won a national championship. Lanning was a graduate assistant at the time, and Lupoi was an outside linebacker coach who transformed into a defensive coordinator during his last season in 2018.
Ever since Lanning took over the Oregon program, he has continually increased his efforts to recruit players from the SEC's backyard, finding greater success each year.
In the class of 2026, four players hail from SEC territory: wide receiver Jalen Lott (Texas), defensive end Anthony Jones (Alabama), running back Tradarian Ball (Texas), and safety Devin Jackson (Florida).
Lanning Is a Great Relationship Builder
"My relationship with coach Dan Lanning and the staff is tight," Pritchett continued. "We talk every week, you know, just keeping in contact, watching film, talking about what I can improve on, and when I can come out there."
Lanning's ability to create genuine and strong relationships has paid off in his time as a head coach and has led to on-field success both this season and in years past.
The freshman class that Lanning and his staff have assembled has been instrumental to the team's success. Offensively, three true freshmen are making major contributions for the Ducks: wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who leads the team in receiving yards; running back Jordon Davison, who leads the program with eight touchdowns; and running back Dierre Hill Jr., who ranks second with 329 rushing yards.
Former four-star recruit, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr, has made an immediate impact for the Ducks, starting each game this season. Finney hasn't allowed his inexperience to get ahead of him as he already has a pick-six, four pass deflections, and 10 solo tackles.
Big Weekend For Recruits
The Ducks are set to host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 25. Several prominent recruits will be in attendance. Pritchett confirmed that he will be there, along with tight end Kendre Harrison, who verbally committed to Oregon on Nov. 30, 2024, and linebacker Tristan Phillips, who committed to the Ducks on June 7.
The matchup against Wisconsin could be a great opportunity to solidify recruits who may be on the fence as signing day gets closer, as the season get closer to it's end.
The Ducks will take on the Badgers in Eugene at 4:00 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.