Ducks Digest

Oregon Commit Cameron Pritchett Reveals Ducks' Recruiting Strategy

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff are already recruiting the class of 2027, and Oregon commit Cameron Prichett is the Ducks' first verbal pledge. The four-star recruit detailed his relationship with the Ducks.

Mario Nordi

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have a top-10 2026 recruitment class according to 247 Sports, but coach Dan Lanning and staff aren't done recruiting high-level players from all across the country.

Class of 2027, four-star defensive end Cameron Pritchett, out of Alabaster, Alabama, committed to the Ducks on June 2, making him the first and only verbal commitment to Oregon in the class of 2027.

Pritchett spoke on Oct. 22 with Larry Rudolf of Qbcountry.com and shared how he's grateful for the opportunity and to be part of the Oregon-Alabama pipeline that Lanning and his staff have created.

Oregon Ducks Wisconsin Badgers Alabama Crimson Tide Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Cameron Pritchett four-star SEC Big Ten Jalen Lott
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep Recruiting Down South

"I feel like it's a great thing that they're coming down south to recruit. Coming to get them dogs, and I'm just grateful for that," Pritchett said. "Some of the coaches being from Alabama, and just knowing about us, I feel like that's great."

Both Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi have ties to Alabama, as they both were on staff when the Crimson Tide won a national championship. Lanning was a graduate assistant at the time, and Lupoi was an outside linebacker coach who transformed into a defensive coordinator during his last season in 2018.

Oregon Ducks Wisconsin Badgers Alabama Crimson Tide Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Cameron Pritchett four-star SEC Big Ten Jalen Lott
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ever since Lanning took over the Oregon program, he has continually increased his efforts to recruit players from the SEC's backyard, finding greater success each year.

In the class of 2026, four players hail from SEC territory: wide receiver Jalen Lott (Texas), defensive end Anthony Jones (Alabama), running back Tradarian Ball (Texas), and safety Devin Jackson (Florida).

MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin

MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet

Lanning Is a Great Relationship Builder

Oregon Ducks Wisconsin Badgers Alabama Crimson Tide Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Cameron Pritchett four-star SEC Big Ten Jalen Lott
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, embraces Oregon quarterback Dante Moore after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My relationship with coach Dan Lanning and the staff is tight," Pritchett continued. "We talk every week, you know, just keeping in contact, watching film, talking about what I can improve on, and when I can come out there."

Lanning's ability to create genuine and strong relationships has paid off in his time as a head coach and has led to on-field success both this season and in years past.

Oregon Ducks Wisconsin Badgers Alabama Crimson Tide Dan Lanning Tosh Lupoi Cameron Pritchett four-star SEC Big Ten Jalen Lott
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The freshman class that Lanning and his staff have assembled has been instrumental to the team's success. Offensively, three true freshmen are making major contributions for the Ducks: wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who leads the team in receiving yards; running back Jordon Davison, who leads the program with eight touchdowns; and running back Dierre Hill Jr., who ranks second with 329 rushing yards.

Former four-star recruit, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr, has made an immediate impact for the Ducks, starting each game this season. Finney hasn't allowed his inexperience to get ahead of him as he already has a pick-six, four pass deflections, and 10 solo tackles.

Big Weekend For Recruits

The Ducks are set to host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 25. Several prominent recruits will be in attendance. Pritchett confirmed that he will be there, along with tight end Kendre Harrison, who verbally committed to Oregon on Nov. 30, 2024, and linebacker Tristan Phillips, who committed to the Ducks on June 7.

The matchup against Wisconsin could be a great opportunity to solidify recruits who may be on the fence as signing day gets closer, as the season get closer to it's end.

The Ducks will take on the Badgers in Eugene at 4:00 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.

feed

Published
Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI. Originally from University Place, Washington, Mario is in his Senior year in the Journalism and Communication School at the University of Oregon. Mario has written for KWVA Sports covering UO Women’s Volleyball, Men’s/Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Tennis. He has done live sideline reporting for Big Ten Plus during the Oregon Women’s basketball season with his live post game interviews featured across the Big Ten’s platforms. Prior to his career as a sports journalist, Mario played high school basketball and was a part of the 2022 4A State Title winning team in Washington St.

Home/Football