Biggest Winners and Losers of Oregon Ducks' Regular Season

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks finished the regular season with an 11-1 record and secured a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year under coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks will open the playoff with a first-round home game at Autzen Stadium against the Sun Belt champions, the No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes, on Dec. 20.

Oregon’s only loss in the regular season came at the hands of the only undefeated team in college football, the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers, losing 30-20 at home on Oct. 11. As the Ducks focus now shifts towards preparing for their first round playoff matchup against James Madison, here’s a look at some of the biggest winners and losers from Oregon's regular season.

Winner: Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rising sophomore quarterback Dante Moore emerged as one of the best young talents in college football, as he guided the Ducks to an 11-1 regular season record and helped secure their place in the CFP.

During the regular season, Moore threw for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His performance in the Ducks' key road wins against Penn State (Sept. 27), No. 23 Iowa (Nov. 8), and Washington (Nov. 29) was crucial for Oregon in those games.

Heading into the postseason, Moore has the opportunity to etch his name in Ducks lore by leading Oregon to their first national championship in school history. The Ducks have the offense and the talent to win a national championship, and that goal will be achieved by how Moore leads Oregon in the CFP.

Winner: Oregon’s Dominant Running Back Trio

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In addition to Moore’s leadership in guiding the offense this season, Oregon's dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. has had an outstanding impact on the Ducks’ offensive success. Throughout the regular season, the trio has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, rushing for a combined 1,790 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The talent that the three running backs have and their ability to make an impact on offense in a game will be a tough out for James Madison’s defense, No. 4 Texas Tech, or any other opposing defense that the Ducks may face if they make a playoff run.

Winner: Oregon’s Defense

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher takes the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While much of the attention has focused on Oregon’s explosive offense this season, its defense has also been getting recognition for its performance. Heading into the CFP, the Ducks have the fourth-best total defense in the FBS this season, as they’ve allowed a total of 251.6 yards and 14.8 points per game.

Linebackers Bryce Boettcher and Teitum Tuioti, as well as defensive backs Dillon Thieneman and Aaron Flowers, have been the leaders for Oregon’s defense. The Ducks’ first-round playoff opponent, James Madison, also boasts a top defense, ranking second in the country in total defense.

MORE: Five Things to Know About Oregon's New Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer

MORE: Meet the Most Underrated Signees In Oregon's Recruiting Class

MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Reveals Recruitment of 5-Star Anthony Jones from Alabama

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The Dukes, however, haven’t played the level of competition that Oregon has this season, and the Ducks should find a way to slow James Madison down in both phases. If Oregon advances, they’ll play another top defense in the Orange Bowl, Texas Tech. The saying that defense wins championships could gain favor if the Ducks are successful in making a run at a national title.

Loser: Oregon’s Injury Luck

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Several Oregon players, primarily on offense have been battling through injuries throughout the season. The two injuries that have been affecting the Ducks the most are the ones to their two star wide receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr.

Both receivers have been sidelined since the Ducks' 18-16 road win over Iowa on Nov. 8. While the Ducks haven’t lost a game during their absence, not having the contributions of Moore and Bryant Jr.'s talent could affect Oregon’s chances of making a championship run.

However, moving forward with the time off between now and when Oregon kicks off the playoff against James Madison on Dec. 20, there is a good chance that the Ducks have both wide receivers back in the offensive lineup.

Recommended Articles