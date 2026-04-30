One Oregon Ducks Commit That Should Climb Up Recruiting Rankings

Four-star EDGE rusher Rashad Streets is one of the better players in the Oregon Ducks class, as he has nothing short of a very high ceiling. There are many reasons why he is one of the better players in the Ducks class, and for that reason, he is the player who should be considered for one specific superlative.

Streets is the player with the best chance of taking a step up in the rankings when it comes to the Oregon Ducks' 2027 commitments. He is the player with the most upside, but many could argue that he is currently the player who is the most college-ready. The talented prospect has been one of the better additions the Ducks have made, as he is currently rated as a four-star prospect. He is also the No. 3 player committed to the Ducks.

Where Streets Currently Ranks Among Oregon Recruits

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Streets only trails behind four-star safety Semaj Stanford and five-star quarterback Will Mencl at this moment in the rankings. Streets is the player who has caught the attention of the media, as he brings many quality traits to the table that some of the commits may not be able to offer.

Rashad Streets' Quality Traits

The main thing to talk about with Streets is his college-ready frame. He currently measures in at 6-3 and 230 pounds, which is better than some of the players on the Oregon roster currently.

He is also very fast for his size, which makes him one of the more freakish athletes. One of the best traits of Streets' game is his ability to bend with his size, as he is always able to take a quick path to the quarterback even when he is facing off against someone who is much bigger than he is.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Streets' bag of tricks off the EDGE is also worth mentioning, as he has plenty of pass-rushing moves that some players his age don't have. He is also very strong, which allows him to bull rush when needed.

Why Rashad Streets Could Rise in Recruiting Rankings

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest reason why the talented prospect should rise in the rankings is the fact that he continues to get better on a daily basis, which is something that is noticed in his film. It is also interesting to note that he plays against some better competition than most of the players committed to the position in the class of 2027, regardless of the school. The state of North Carolina has some of the best talent in the country. Iron sharpens iron when it comes to the high school scene.

Streets is bound to rise, and is someone who could make a push towards being a five-star this season, which wouldn't shock many, considering he is by far one of the more gifted pass rushers in the country. He is, without a doubt, the most deserving player to move up the rankings.

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