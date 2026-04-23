Oregon Five-Star Recruiting Target Reacts to Will Mencl's Commitment

The Oregon Ducks have a lot of talent committed to them in the 2027 class already, and they haven't even started their official visit slate with some of their remaining targets. One of the players who committed to the Ducks recently is arguably their top target in the class, five-star quarterback Will Mencl.

Mencl announced his commitment to the Ducks on Wednesday, and since then, many have reacted. This includes one of the Ducks' top remaining targets.

Five-Star Ismael Camara Reacts to Will Mencl Commitment

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) scores a touchdown against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ismael Camara left an intriguing comment on his personal X account following the Mencl commitment to the Oregon Ducks.

Camara posted, "I see you bra" following the news, which can be viewed as a good sign for the Ducks.

Camara is just one of the many targets the Ducks have on their big board, as he is a fellow five-star prospect and ranks as high as No. 24 in the nation, according to 247Sports. He is also rated as one of the best prospects on the interior of the offensive line. He ranks as the No. 3 player for his position group, and ranks as the state of Texas's No. 3 player. Camara would be an intriguing pickup for the Ducks for many reasons.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Camara is by far one of the more intriguing players in the country because he is someone who has made it a point to schedule official visits for the teams that are targeting him heavily. As of now, the talented prospect seems to be taking visits to some schools inside the state, but will also make a trip to select few teams outside the state, which includes the Oregon Ducks.

He will begin his official visit slate on May 1 with SMU and will follow it up with Texas A&M on May 29, LSU on June 5, Texas on June 12, and will close his official visit schedule with the Ducks on June 19. Following these visits is when he is likely to announce his commitment to one of the lucky programs that will be able to add one of the nation's most polished and elite interior linemen.

It would come as no shock if Mencl were to take his official visit at the same time Camara does, so he can be paired with him as a peer recruiter. As of now, many of the top targets for the Ducks in the class of 2027 are set to visit around the same time. Some of the other players who are set to be on the visit include Georgia commit Donte Wright, USC commit Danny Lang, and even four-star wide receiver prospect Tae Walden Jr.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If Mencl and Camara were paired on a visit together, the prospect would have the best pitch he possibly could have when going on a visit to Oregon. No offensive linemen will feel as strongly about a program until they know who they will be protecting in the backfield. This is why gaining a commitment from a quarterback so quickly matters. Luckily for the Ducks, they landed arguably the best quarterback in the country.

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