Oregon Ducks Competing With Ohio State Buckeyes For No. 1 Wide Receiver Recruit

The Oregon Ducks continue to shine on the recruiting trail under coach Dan Lanning. In addition to landing the No. 3 overall 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, which includes several talented prospects, the Ducks could soon add another top recruit in 2028, who happens to be the son of an NFL legend, Marvin Harrison.

Jett Harrison, who is also the younger brother of former Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., is rated as a five-star and the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 college football recruiting class, according to the Rivals300 rankings.

St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison catches a pass in the end zone to score an 19-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the PIAA Class 6A football championship game against Central Catholic at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison currently plays high school football at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In addition to Oregon, he's also receiving interest from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Chances Oregon Lands Harrison Over Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it's hard to imagine, given his family history and Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s recent track record of developing wide receivers into premier NFL talent, including his older brother, that Harrison won’t end up at Ohio State. That belief, however, won’t stop Oregon coach Dan Lanning from pursuing the top wide receiver talent in the 2028 class.

Harrison might also want to forge his own path by going to a different school from his brother. Oregon has shown in past recruiting cycles that it's willing to compete with Ohio State by adding future talent to its roster, especially at the wide receiver position.

Oregon 2026 recruiting class ranked one spot ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are at No. 4 overall, per 247Sports. Back in December, just before his signing day, Oregon attempted to flip Ohio State five-star wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr.

Despite Oregon's best efforts to flip Henry, he signed with the Buckeyes on Dec. 5. Henry, out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, is ranked as the No. 2 overall wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 24 player nationally, per 247Sports.

Can Oregon have better luck this time around and steal Harrison from following his older brother’s footsteps? Only time will tell.

How On Field Success Can Land Harrison

Central Catholic cornerback Xxavier Thomas (2) lines up across from St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison in the first half of the PIAA Class 6A football championship game at Cumberland Valley High School, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Silver Spring Township, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for their on-field goals, Oregon enters the 2026 season as one of the top competitors to win the national championship. While the return of their star quarterback, Dante Moore, is one of the many reasons why Oregon is a top championship contender, the arrival of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class looks to contribute to the team’s ultimate goal of winning a program-first national title next season.

Leading up to Harrison’s commitment, both Ohio State and Oregon will be teams competing for a national championship. Harrison will want to accomplish what his brother did at Ohio State and win a national championship.

The Buckeyes recent success gives Harrison the best opportunity to reach that goal. However, if Oregon can break through and win a title in the next two seasons or come close, they also have a strong case to help the star 2028 wide receiver recruit become a national champion.

There is also so much time between now on when Harrison signs as other schools other than Ohio State and Oregon may emerge as the top favorites.

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