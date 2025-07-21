Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Big Ten Doubters, Physicality Questions
At this time last year, the Oregon Ducks couldn’t shake one persistent storyline as they entered their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference: Are they physical enough to play against some of the notoriously-toughest teams in the country? The doubters were loud.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning answered that question by leading his team to an undefeated 12-0 regular season and beating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship Game.
A season later, I couldn’t help but question if Lanning has been asked if the Ducks are “physical enough” for the Big Ten entering year two in the conference...
“I haven't heard that one,” Lanning said with a smile.
“I think (that storyline) is gone, but the great thing about last year is it has absolutely nothing to do with this year. You gotta do it all over again. You gotta go back to work and our guys are doing that,” Lanning told Bri Amaranthus in an Oregon Ducks on SI exclusive.
Lanning is right. The current team is vastly different than last year’s team, after a program-record 10 Ducks were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Ducks will have a new starting quarterback, running back and top wide receiver, plus a revamped offensive line and defense. That’s a lot of elite talent to replace but Lanning is confident his returners and new Ducks will step up.
Transfer Portal, Freshmen Additions
Joining Oregon's 2025 roster is the No. 4 ranked transfer portal class that contains dangerous perimeter speed in the secondary in safeties Dillon Thieneman, Jadon Canady and cornerback Theran Johnson. Also look for Oregon’s offensive line to continue their physical brand of play with exciting transfers Isaiah World, Alex Harkey and Emmanuel Pregnon.
Not to be overlooked, dynamic transfer running back Makhi Hughes, who was ranked as the No. 2 running back in all of college football for 2025.
Transfer receiver Malik Benson has a shot for a lot of playing time after the Ducks top-returning receiver Evan Stewart suffered a likely-season ending injury. As for freshmen, Ducks fans can't wait to see receiver Dakorien Moore, a former 5-star recruit, in his first official Oregon game and cornerback Na'eem Offord and safety Trey McNutt as they adjust to college.
Returners
Oregon top returners on defense, linebacker Bryce Boettcher and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, look to wreak havoc on opposing offenses as the Ducks defend their Big Ten title.
What about quarterback? Expectations are high after having back-to-back Heisman Trophy finalists in Eugene in former quarterbacks Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.
Former Oregon receiver Tez Johnson believes another Heisman Trophy contender is already on the team in 6-foot-3, 210 pound, junior Dante Moore. Oregon has not named Moore as its starter yet and decided not to bring him to Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas. An open competition between Moore and fellow returners Austin Novosad and Luke Moga could be a positive for the team as it begins fall camp at the end of July.
“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,” Lanning said. “I’ve been really pleased with his intelligence to get us checked into a positive play. A lot of times playing football, it's advantage offense, advantage defense based on the call. He's done a great job of getting us in an advantage call. Whenever he sees a certain look, being able to adjust and adapt to that.”
“The other piece I think is his poise. He's calm, collected. He plays with a swagger out there, which I think you want to have in a quarterback. He's done a really, really good job of that… He has a mentality right now about how he wants to go attack things,” Lanning continued.
Moore has the physical traits and toughness to shine in college. He also spent significant time with the program's head strength and conditioning coach Wilson Love this offseason to cut body fat and set a personal speed record.
He also has the experience edge, with 14 career games played, going 121-for-221 with 1,659 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 Interceptions. The former starter for the UCLA Bruins, Moore transferred to Oregon last year with the opportunity to learn behind Gabriel.
New Roster, New Season
It’s a lot of new faces but the 2024 roster also had a similar amount of turnover. On the flip side, Oregon has yet to lose a starter to the transfer portal, something that Lanning takes a lot of pride in.
I'm really proud going into year four as the head coach here, we haven't lost a starter to the transfer portal," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I think that speaks volumes about what's the experience for our players. They really enjoy being here. They feel like they're getting developed and they're taken care of.”
Lanning, Boettcher, Uiagalelei and tight end Kenyon Sadiq are scheduled to attend Big Ten Media Days and speak with the media on July 23. Will Oregon’s physicality be questioned? We will see. But the real answer will come in the trenches as the Ducks look to contend in the College Football Playoff.