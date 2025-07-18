Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition Not Wide Open?

Players are beginning to report to the Cleveland Browns training camp, and eyes are on the quarterback competition between Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders. Though the competition was said to be wide open, that may not be the case. Will the former Oregon Ducks quarterback be the starter?

Angela Miele

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) talks with media members after Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) talks with media members after Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

Players are beginning to report to the Cleveland Browns’ training camp, including rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The quarterback competition in Cleveland has been a hot topic in the NFL, and the idea was that the former Oregon Ducks quarterback was in a wide open competition. With training camp kicking off, that may not be the case.

There are four quarterbacks on the Browns’ roster competing for the week one starting position, and a fifth if including veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is recovering from an Achilles injury, and while there is a chance he can return this season, only time will tell. 

The Browns brought in veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett during free agency and drafted both Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was selected in the fifth round, which came as a shock as the team had already drafted Gabril in the third.

Oregon Ducks Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel AFC North Shedeur Sanders Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett NFL Big Ten College Football
Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team quarterback Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) talks with media members after Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Where Cleveland's Quarterback Competition Stands

Although Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski emphasized throughout the OTAs and minicamp that reps would not mean much, all eyes were set on the number of snaps each quarterback was receiving. ESPN Cleveland tracked the combined quarterback stats through the open practice in which Gabriel completed 48 of 83 passes with eight touchdowns. 

Gabriel had the most passing attempts, followed by Pickett. Flacco is the projected starter for the 2025 season, but he attempted the fewest passes at 35. Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry spoke to Yahoo Sports, cautioning fans and the media that what is seen at practices may not be reality.

Oregon Ducks Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel AFC Shedeur Sanders Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett NFL Andrew Berry Kevin Stefanski
Browns GM Andrew Berry, left, and coach Kevin Stefanski watch practice in training camp, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Oftentimes, the thought in the NFL is like, ‘OK, well, your starter gets 70 percent of the reps, your backup gets 25 percent of the reps, and your third guy gets five percent of the reps, and the job of the backups is to be ready to play with no reps,” Berry said. “It doesn’t have to be that way - especially in the spring, when we have some flexibility because we’re not necessarily preparing for games.”

MORE: Surprising List Of Biggest NIL Spenders In College Football


MORE: NFL Insider Kay Adams Reveals Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Hot Take

MORE: College Football Fans React To Oregon Quarterback Bryson Beaver's Giant Jump In Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Update in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition

Taking what Berry said, the team focused on preparing the rookies, already with an understanding of what Flacco can do in the league. Flacco signed with the Browns in 2023, leading the team to the postseason. Though he spent the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, the Browns know what Flacco can do and chose to focus on the rookie quarterbacks.

As training camp proceeds and the preseason games occur, the snap count for each quarterback will then be something that can be read into more. During OTAs and minicamp, the Browns chose to test the rookie quarterbacks early so they are prepared for the season.

Oregon Ducks Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel AFC Shedeur Sanders Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett NFL Andrew Berry Kevin Stefanski
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel’s Progression With Browns

Gabriel was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft, the first quarterback the Browns selected. Taking a quarterback on day two does show the team believes Gabriel is a strong quarterback, as he proved with Oregon.

In 2024, the Ducks had an undefeated regular season, led by Gabriel. The quarterback passed for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns, throwing just six interceptions. Even if the number of reps with the Browns in the past did not indicate information on the depth chart, Gabriel used his snaps to show Cleveland he can lead the team.

Oregon Ducks Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel AFC Shedeur Sanders Joe Flacco Kenny Pickett NFL Andrew Berry Kevin Stefanski
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

“You don’t ever really need to correct him twice,” Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees told Yahoo Sports. “He won’t make the same mistake.”

While Flacco is the projected starter, as Gabriel continues to show his skills during practices, he has a real possibility of starting this season, whether it is week one or later down the line.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football