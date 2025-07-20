Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Land Elite Defensive Line Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes?

The Oregon Ducks are continuing to build an elite recruiting class in 2026. Is it possible that Oregon coach Dan Lanning's next commit will be landing four-star defensive line recruit Deuce Geralds over the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Kyle Clements

Ohio State Football coach Ryan Day gestures during an April 7, 2025 news conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.
Ohio State Football coach Ryan Day gestures during an April 7, 2025 news conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. / Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are still pushing to add to their 2026 recruiting class. Four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds could be the missing piece that solidifies Oregon’s 2026 group of commits as a top-five class. Gerald was linked with Ohio State for a long time and has taken five visits to Columbus to meet with Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

Geralds, who attends Collins Hill High School in Georgia, has played each of his three years in high school at the Varsity level. Geralds has averaged a sack per game or more in all three years with Collins Hill on the varsity squad. 

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Deuce Geralds Ohio State defensive line 2026 recruiting class
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The four-star recruit has 37.5 sacks in 35 varsity games played so far. Geralds recorded 48 solo tackles in 13 games his junior season, while also compiling 30 tackles for loss.

MORE: Surprising List Of Biggest NIL Spenders In College Football


MORE: NFL Insider Kay Adams Reveals Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Hot Take

MORE: College Football Fans React To Oregon Quarterback Bryson Beaver's Giant Jump In Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Update in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition

The Oregon Ducks have not had the easiest run of things this recruiting cycle as far as the defensive line is concerned. Defensive lineman Viliami Moala de-committed from the Ducks, and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC. 

Geralds would be the fourth defensive line commitment for the Ducks in the 2026 class, following four-star defensive linemen Tony Cumberland and Prince Tavison, and three-star defensive lineman Dutch Horsik.

Oregon Ducks recruiting deuce geralds ohio state 2026 recruiting class defensive line Tony Tuioti
The Oregon Ducks mascot walks the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Geralds ranks as the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country in the class of 2026. There is nothing more Ducks fans would love than to take a top recruit away from the Buckeyes and bring him to Eugene to play for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, which is exactly what On3 reporter EJ Holland has predicted will happen. On3 reporter Max Torres also recently predicted that the Ducks will land Geralds.

Geralds, who is set to announce his commitment on August 2, will choose between Oregon, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, and Oregon. On3 reporter Max Torres recently published an article saying the Ohio State “buzz” surrounding the four-star recruit has cooled off in recent weeks, and the Ducks are now in pole position to receive his commitment. 

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Tony Tuioti Deuce Geralds Defensive line Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 recruiting class
Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti leads practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. Sports Spring Football / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

As of now, the Ducks are ranked at No. 6 on the On3 class of 2026 recruiting rankings. Only one Big Ten team ranks above Oregon, with USC taking the No. 1 spot with two five-star and 19 four-star recruits committed to the Trojans. 

The Ducks have three five-stars and 10 four-star recruits. Oregon has gone with quality over quantity in this recruiting cycle, evidenced by their 93.77 average recruit rating on 247Sports, which is the best in the country. 

Ducks fans will find out on August 2 if Oregon will be the winners of the race for Geralds commitment, and it will be interesting to find out after the fact just how big of a role Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti played in clinching his signature if Geralds does indeed sign for the Ducks. Tuioti has had a great track record in developing defensive lineman to be NFL-ready, and he would most likely be able to do the same with Geralds.

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football