Oregon's Transfer Portal Haul To Play Key Role During Ducks' Playoff Run

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing to take on the James Madison Dukes in the College Football Playoff. The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning built a talented roster to compete for a national title, proving to use the NCAA Transfer Portal to their advantage.

CBS Sports ranked the top 25 transfers in the CFP, and the Ducks have four players ranked. All four of quarterback Dante Moore, offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon and Isaiah World, as well as safety Dillon Thieneman have been key players for the Ducks and could help the team win the program’s first national title.

Dante Moore’s Breakout Season

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is having a breakout season with the Ducks and was ranked as the No. 5 most important transfer player in the CFP. While Moore is in his second season with the Ducks, it is his first season as the team’s starter.

Moore transferred to the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2024 season, but sat for one year behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Despite not starting, Moore spent the year developing and learning from Gabriel, which has helped him take off this season.

Ahead of the CFP, Moore has passed for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He has also rushed for 191yards and one touchdown. Moore has a big decision to make on his future, as he could be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft. He could also return to Oregon for another season and help lead the Ducks through another playoff run.

With how Moore has performed this season, even through wide receiver injuries, he is proving to be one of the top pickups through the portal for the Oregon Ducks and will play a critical role throughout the team's postseason run.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon Rises As Top Offensive Lineman

Offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon is ranked as the No. 9 most important transfer in the CFP by CBS Sports. Pregnon is in his first season with the Oregon Ducks after transferring from the USC Trojans. This was his second time in the portal, playing with the Wyoming Cowboys before USC, but he has turned into one of the top linemen in college football with Oregon.

Pregnon did not allow a sack this season, which has led to immense success for Oregon’s offense. The Ducks’ offensive line has been a strength, and helped both the passing and ground game take off. The Ducks averaged 5.80 yards per rush and 218.4 rushing yards per game with help from an offensive line that can create holes for explosive plays.

Pregnon protecting Moore and helping the Ducks keep up with their explosive run game can lead Oregon through the playoff and to the national championship.

Dillon Thieneman Provides Key Secondary Help

On the defensive side of the ball, the Oregon Ducks acquired safety Dillon Thieneman through the portal. Thieneman transferred from the Purdue Boilermakers and made an immediate impact on the Ducks’ secondary. He is ranked as the No. 14 biggest transfer player in the playoff.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman totals 64 total tickles, four passes defended, one sack, and two interceptions. One of his two interceptions was an overtime game-winner against the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road. After his junior season, Thieneman is a player who could declare for the NFL Draft with his success throughout the year.

The Oregon safety is a player who rarely misses a tackle and performs well in coverage. The Ducks have one of the best defenses against the pass, allowing 5.35 yards per attempt and 144.3 yards per game. Thieneman’s talent will make it challenging for opponents to pass against Oregon throughout the playoff, and the safety could find himself with more interceptions to lead the Ducks to big wins.

Isaiah World Another Key Addition To Oregon’s Offensive Line

Pregnon was not the only transfer portal addition to the Ducks’ offensive line. Offensive tackle Isaiah World is ranked as the No. 15 most-impactful transfer player in the CFP, demonstrating how well the Ducks used the portal to build their offensive line.

Oregon’s Isaiah World, left, takes a picture with coach Dan Lanning before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

World transferred to Oregon from the Nevada Wolf Pack. He was a key starter for the Wolf Pack and was a top prospect in the transfer portal. The Ducks landed World ahead of the season, and he was able to step right in and be a significant part of Oregon’s talented offense.

Through 685 snaps, World has allowed just one quarterback hit, partially responsible for Moore’s immense success this season. World and Pregnon are proving to be two critical additions to the Ducks this season. As Oregon progresses in the playoff bracket, the team will be up against tough defenses, but the Ducks have a talented offensive line that will keep the offense productive.

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will kick off against the No. 24 James Madison Dukes on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 4:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.

