Oregon's Dan Lanning Addresses Latest Coaching Carousel Firings

Three of the Oregon Ducks' former opponents, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Oregon State Beavers, and Penn State Nittany Lions have all fired their coaches during the season. Ducks coach Dan Lanning voiced his opinion on recent firings like James Franklin's from Penn State.

Kyle Clements

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning arrives with players before the game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks have turned a corner since hiring coach Dan Lanning to lead the program back in 2022. Lanning has had multiple high-profile wins, including a win in Happy Valley against Penn State and his win over Ohio State in Autzen Stadium in 2024.

Lanning is currently the No. 6 highest-paid coach in college football.

The Oregon coach recently spoke with radio host John Canzano following the Ducks' loss to No. 3 Indiana. Canzano, and Lanning spoke at length about the Indiana loss but perhaps the most interesting part of Lanning’s conversation with Canzano was on the topic of head coaches being fired around college football.

“Guys who played in the semifinal are out of a job, people have a hard time feeling sorry because the money is there, but there is a real lack of patience with coaches around college football. What do you make of it,” Canzano asked Lanning.

“Are you saying I’m on the hot seat, John?” Lanning replied sarcastically. Canzano laughed before Lanning gave his answer.

Lanning Aware He Is In A "Good Situation"

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Indiana Curt Cignetti Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Autzen Stadium Eugene Rutgers
Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field before the game against Indiana at Autzen Stadium October 11, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m in a good situation, fans deserve and fans want, and there is accountability that comes with our profession. There are so many people who signed up for this, and it didn't play out the way they wanted, it's part of what we sign up for.”

The question to Lanning from Canzano comes off the back of a tumultuous college football week that saw an abnormally high number of coaches fired from their positions. Penn State coach James Franklin was let go after the Nittany Lions lost to Northwestern in Happy Valley. 

Oregon State coach Trent Bray was fired, and UAB fired Trent Dilfer. In total, seven different head coaches have been fired this season in the FBS, all of which occurred in just 28 days. Oregon has played against three teams who have gone on to fire their coach. Oregon State, Penn State, and Oklahoma State.

Lanning certainly is in a good situation. He is currently the seventh-highest-paid coach in college football. Lanning has repeatedly said that he loves Eugene and wants to stay as coach of the Ducks for years to come. Lanning is currently 40-7 in his time with the Ducks. 

Lanning Makes Peace With Loss To Indiana

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Rutgers Indiana Curt Cignetti Autzen Stadium Eugene
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to the officials in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Canzano did bring up the Indiana game once more to Lanning, asking the Ducks coach how he handles the rollercoaster that is college football.

“The emotional highs and lows of the game are super intense, but that's part of what makes college football so great," Lanning responded.

The Ducks will look to come back from their loss to Indiana against Rutgers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. PT. Rutgers comes into the matchup with a 3-3 overall record however all three losses for the Scarlet Knights have come in Big Ten play.

