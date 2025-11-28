Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Immanuel Iheanacho Makes Recruiting Announcement
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are quickly closing in on the early national signing period and will be bringing in the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, according to On3. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been hard at work for the last few months securing the verbal commitments from multiple five-star recruits, and the hard work has paid off.
Five-star offensive tackle recruit Immanuel Iheanacho, one of the crown jewels of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class, took to social media to reaffirm his commitment to the Ducks.
The Ducks will be bringing in five five-star recruits, the most out of any school in the country. Iheanacho’s latest message on social media reaffirming his commitment to the Ducks is a welcome sight for Ducks fans.
“SCO! No need to entertain anyone else,” Iheanacho wrote on social media over a report that said he was shutting down his recruitment.
Iheanacho famously committed to the Ducks live on the Pat McAfee show back in July, unzipping his hoodie to expose a green Oregon t-shirt. What made Iheanacho’s commitment so impressive was the fact that he plays high school football in Baltimore, Maryland, a stunning 2,384 miles away from Eugene.
Ducks Not Expected To Have Any Surprises On National Signing Day
Throughout the weeks of November, there are often whispers surrounding numerous programs that a player could be getting cold feet and rethinking his decision to commit, but the Ducks have not had the misfortune of going through that process. All five-star recruits that are currently committed to the Ducks are set to put pen to paper on national signing day.
Iheanacho's Message Carries Big Significance
The message from Iheanacho on social media isn’t just a “feel-good” story, either, it also carries significance. It not only shows the stability of the Oregon program, but it also shows other recruits who may be thinking about Oregon as a future possibility that the No. 3 offensive tackle recruit in the country is having no second thoughts about playing for Lanning.
The post could also reassure the other three and four-star recruits currently committed to the Ducks that they will be joining a program where the players recruited keep their commitment.
MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Flashy Uniforms Before Washington Game
MORE: Rece Davis Reveals Why Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Is Complicated
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Refreshing Reaction to Tosh Lupoi Exit Rumors
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Dakorien Attempts To Flip Five-Star Recruit Chris Henry Jr.
The Ducks have certainly had momentum with their recruits going into national signing day. Not only has Iheanacho posted a message confirming his recruitment, but Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore took to social media to attempt to sway five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. to join the Ducks.
Henry Jr. is currently committed to Ohio State, but recent reports have suggested the Ducks are still very much alive in the race for the No. 1 wide receiver recruit’s signature.
The Ducks are well on their way to bringing the No. 4 recruiting class of 2026 to Eugene next spring, as no committed recruits are expected to flip away from Oregon on national signing day.