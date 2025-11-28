Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Five-Star Commit Immanuel Iheanacho Makes Recruiting Announcement

Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho committed to the Oregon Ducks over the summer, and he took to social media to reaffirm his commitment to the Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks as the early national signing period looms.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team to the field before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team to the field before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are quickly closing in on the early national signing period and will be bringing in the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, according to On3. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been hard at work for the last few months securing the verbal commitments from multiple five-star recruits, and the hard work has paid off.

Five-star offensive tackle recruit Immanuel Iheanacho, one of the crown jewels of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class, took to social media to reaffirm his commitment to the Ducks.

The Ducks will be bringing in five five-star recruits, the most out of any school in the country. Iheanacho’s latest message on social media reaffirming his commitment to the Ducks is a welcome sight for Ducks fans. 

“SCO! No need to entertain anyone else,” Iheanacho wrote on social media over a report that said he was shutting down his recruitment.

Iheanacho famously committed to the Ducks live on the Pat McAfee show back in July, unzipping his hoodie to expose a green Oregon t-shirt. What made Iheanacho’s commitment so impressive was the fact that he plays high school football in Baltimore, Maryland, a stunning 2,384 miles away from Eugene.

Ducks Not Expected To Have Any Surprises On National Signing Day

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Recruiting Rankings Big Ten Immanuel Iheanacho
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to players in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Throughout the weeks of November, there are often whispers surrounding numerous programs that a player could be getting cold feet and rethinking his decision to commit, but the Ducks have not had the misfortune of going through that process. All five-star recruits that are currently committed to the Ducks are set to put pen to paper on national signing day. 

Iheanacho's Message Carries Big Significance

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Big Ten Dakorien Moore Dante Moore Immanuel Iheanacho Autzen Stadium Recruiting Rankings
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The message from Iheanacho on social media isn’t just a “feel-good” story, either, it also carries significance. It not only shows the stability of the Oregon program, but it also shows other recruits who may be thinking about Oregon as a future possibility that the No. 3 offensive tackle recruit in the country is having no second thoughts about playing for Lanning.

The post could also reassure the other three and four-star recruits currently committed to the Ducks that they will be joining a program where the players recruited keep their commitment. 

Dakorien Attempts To Flip Five-Star Recruit Chris Henry Jr.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Big Ten Dakorien Moore Dante Moore Immanuel Iheanacho Autzen Stadium Recruiting Rankings
Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks have certainly had momentum with their recruits going into national signing day. Not only has Iheanacho posted a message confirming his recruitment, but Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore took to social media to attempt to sway five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. to join the Ducks.

Henry Jr. is currently committed to Ohio State, but recent reports have suggested the Ducks are still very much alive in the race for the No. 1 wide receiver recruit’s signature.

The Ducks are well on their way to bringing the No. 4 recruiting class of 2026 to Eugene next spring, as no committed recruits are expected to flip away from Oregon on national signing day. 

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

