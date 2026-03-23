One Intriguing Fact About Oregon's Big Ten Championship Betting Odds
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The Oregon Ducks will enter the 2026 season with perhaps the highest expectations the program has had in recent history, with eight returning starters on defense and Ducks quarterback Dante Moore returning to Eugene for another season. The Ducks have made headlines since joining the Big Ten, including winning the conference in 2024 in the Ducks' first season as members.
The competition in the Big Ten has only grown since Oregon first joined the conference as full-time members, as the Ducks lost only one Big Ten game last season and didn't qualify for the conference championship game in Indianapolis.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Ducks have the third-best odds to win the Big Ten in 2026 at +300.
Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Odds Same as 2025
Interestingly enough, the Ducks' odds to win the 2026 Big Ten Championship Game at +300 are the same odds they had going into the 2025 season. The Ducks trail two teams in odds to win the Big Ten Championship Game, with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the favorites at +190, followed by the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers at +260.
The Ducks' 2026 season is manageable at first glance of the schedule, but the Ducks have a few tricky games. Out of the seven teams with the best odds to win the Big Ten, the Ducks will play five of them, including a trip to Columbus, Ohio, to play the Buckeyes. The Ducks will also travel to Los Angeles to play USC, who hold +1500 odds to win the Big Ten.
Oregon Ducks’ Path to Conference Title Game
There is a very real possibility that the Ducks can only lose one Big Ten game if they hope to reach Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.
Out of the last three seasons, only the Iowa Hawkeyes reached the Big Ten Championship game with two losses, with the 2023 Michigan Wolverines undefeated. In 2024 the Oregon Ducks were undefeated and faced a one-loss Penn State team, and the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers both undefeated in 2025 when they met one another.
The Ducks' schedule in 2026 could possibly allow them to get into the Big Ten Championship game with one loss, and maybe even two. The Ducks play Ohio State in Columbus, and they could create some breathing room if they were to come away with the win on the road.
Easier Road to Big Ten Championship Game Than Ohio State
The Buckeyes, who are the favorite to win the Big Ten championship game, have a drastically tougher schedule than they had in 2025. Ohio State will play Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana; and, like the Ducks, will play USC in Los Angeles.
The listed teams by Fanduel to win the Big Ten Championship Game are as follows:
Ohio State +190
Indiana +260
Oregon +300
Michigan +1200
USC +1500
Penn State +2000
Washington +3000
Iowa +4000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.