One Intriguing Fact About Oregon's Big Ten Championship Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks will enter the 2026 season with perhaps the highest expectations the program has had in recent history, with eight returning starters on defense and Ducks quarterback Dante Moore returning to Eugene for another season. The Ducks have made headlines since joining the Big Ten, including winning the conference in 2024 in the Ducks' first season as members.

The competition in the Big Ten has only grown since Oregon first joined the conference as full-time members, as the Ducks lost only one Big Ten game last season and didn't qualify for the conference championship game in Indianapolis.

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Ducks have the third-best odds to win the Big Ten in 2026 at +300.

Oregon Ducks' Big Ten Odds Same as 2025

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, the Ducks' odds to win the 2026 Big Ten Championship Game at +300 are the same odds they had going into the 2025 season. The Ducks trail two teams in odds to win the Big Ten Championship Game, with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the favorites at +190, followed by the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers at +260.

The Ducks' 2026 season is manageable at first glance of the schedule, but the Ducks have a few tricky games. Out of the seven teams with the best odds to win the Big Ten, the Ducks will play five of them, including a trip to Columbus, Ohio, to play the Buckeyes. The Ducks will also travel to Los Angeles to play USC, who hold +1500 odds to win the Big Ten.

Oregon Ducks’ Path to Conference Title Game

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

There is a very real possibility that the Ducks can only lose one Big Ten game if they hope to reach Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Out of the last three seasons, only the Iowa Hawkeyes reached the Big Ten Championship game with two losses, with the 2023 Michigan Wolverines undefeated. In 2024 the Oregon Ducks were undefeated and faced a one-loss Penn State team, and the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers both undefeated in 2025 when they met one another.

The Ducks' schedule in 2026 could possibly allow them to get into the Big Ten Championship game with one loss, and maybe even two. The Ducks play Ohio State in Columbus, and they could create some breathing room if they were to come away with the win on the road.

Easier Road to Big Ten Championship Game Than Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. Ohio State won 24-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes, who are the favorite to win the Big Ten championship game, have a drastically tougher schedule than they had in 2025. Ohio State will play Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana; and, like the Ducks, will play USC in Los Angeles.

The listed teams by Fanduel to win the Big Ten Championship Game are as follows:

Ohio State +190

Indiana +260

Oregon +300

Michigan +1200

USC +1500

Penn State +2000

Washington +3000

Iowa +4000

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.