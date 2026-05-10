Oregon Fans Will Love This College Football Playoff Prediction
The Oregon Ducks have sustained success over the past few seasons thanks to coach Dan Lanning and the staff he has put in place in Eugene.
The Ducks have reached the College Football Playoff in two consecutive seasons, playing Rose Bowl Game in 2024 and reached the Peach Bowl in 2025. With spring ball now wrapped up for programs around the country, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford put together bowl game projections for the upcoming 2026 season.
Oregon Ducks Predicted to Return to Rose Bowl Game
Crawford predicts that the Oregon Ducks earn a first-round bye and play in the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena against the winner of Indiana and Ole Miss, who Crawford predicts will play in the first round against each other. The Rose Bowl Game would give Lanning and the Ducks a chance to win a prestigious trophy and would also allow the Ducks to undo their last Rose Bowl Game performance, which was a 41-21 loss to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Ducks Predicted to win Big Ten for Second Time Under Lanning
Crawford's prediction that the Ducks will earn the No. 3 seed is also interesting because it would mean the Ducks win the Big Ten for the second time under Lanning. Crawford has Miami as the No. 1 seed, Texas as the No. 2 seed, and Notre Dame as the No. 4 seed. In the hypothetical bracket, the Big Ten only has three teams making the College Football Playoff with Oregon at No. 3, Indiana at No. 6, and the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 8.
If the Ducks were to win the hypothetical Rose Bowl game against the winner of Indiana and Ole Miss, they would move on to the College Football Playoff semifinal against either No. 2 Texas or the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 10 SMU.
With Crawford's projections, the Ducks would also avoid No. 1 Miami, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Ohio State, and No. 9 LSU until the national championship game.
The Ducks have improved in each of the last three seasons under coach Lanning, from missing the College Football Playoff in 2023, to making the quarterfinal round in 2024, to making the semifinal in 2025. If the trend under Lanning continues, the Ducks' next step would be making an appearance in their first national championship game since the 2014-15 season, when they lost to Ohio State.
Ducks One of Three Big Ten Teams Predicted to Make CFP
Below are the full seeding projections Crawford, who predicts that three Big Ten teams will make the College Football Playoff, four SEC teams, two ACC teams, one Big 12 team, one Mountain West team, and one independent program.
No. 1 Miami
No. 2 Texas
No. 3 Oregon
No. 4 Notre Dame
No. 5 Georgia
No. 6 Indiana
No. 7 Texas Tech
No. 8 Ohio State
No. 9 LSU
No. 10 SMU
No. 11 Ole Miss
No. 12 UNLV
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.