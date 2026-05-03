Why the Pressure Is Only Building for Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has the program built up as a consistent contender, but Oregon's previous two eliminations from the College Football Playoff, a 20-point loss to Ohio State followed by a 24-point loss to Indiana, adds some pressure onto Lanning's plate heading into 2026.

While the Ducks' only three losses in the past two seasons have come at the hands of the eventual national championship winner, Lanning and Oregon are perceived by some as a coach and team who can't win when it matters the most.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oregon fans may disagree, pointing to games in 2024 like the Ducks' regular season win over Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship Game over Penn State. In 2025, Oregon beat Penn State and USC in the regular season before shutting out Texas Tech in the CFP.

However, the Ducks appearing non-competitive in their last games of the last two seasons only adds to the pressure for Oregon to perform in the postseason.

Dan Lanning on Oregon's Progress in Spring Practice

After Oregon's spring game on April 25, Lanning spoke about the positives and the negatives with respect to this current roster's growth.

“Well, I think the intelligence of this group is really high. In the acumen and ability to execute offense and defensive plays is really up there. So they know and understand what we're trying to do. We've got a lot of stuff packaged well that these guys can operate really well.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“So, I'd say that part's ahead. We become a much more connected team this spring that's got to continue as we go through the remainder of this offseason. We got to get stronger. We got to continue to become the physical team that we've been here in the past, so there's a lot of areas still for growth, but I think we're a really smart team right now and understand what we want to accomplish.”

As mentioned by Lanning, there is still work to be done before the fall starts and even during the season as the Ducks aim to earn a third consecutive CFP berth.

Lanning always seems quick to call pressure a privelege, and the Ducks are quite privileged heading into 2026.

With a more experienced roster, highlighted by quarterback Dante Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, and Oregon's four starters on the defensive line all deciding to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to school, the expectations have only risen for the Ducks.

oregon ducks chris hampton evan stewart Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

The Ducks may have one of the more talented rosters in the country, but the program is also replacing offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, whom Lanning replaced with internal promotions for Drew Mehringer (offensive coordinator) and Chris Hampton (defensive coordinator).

Oregon enters the season with the third-best odds of winning the Big Ten (+290) and the fourth-best odds of winning the national championship (+800), per oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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