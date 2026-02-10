Oregon Ducks' Biggest X-Factor Heading Into Next Season
The Oregon Ducks will go into 2026 with the highest expectations the program has possibly ever had. After a blowout loss to Indiana in the Peach Bowl, Oregon will attempt to do what no team in program history has done and win a national championship. To do just that, the Ducks will have to utilize their star players, with Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore poised to take a big step forward next season.
Moore had an up and down freshman season. The former No. 1 wide receiver recruit showed a ton of promise early, but was sidelined during the middle of the season due to an injury suffered in practice. Moore would end up missing a total of four games and wasn't heavily utilized when he came back.
Offensive Coordinator Drew Mehringer's Impact
A common criticism of former Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein was that he wasn't “feeding the studs” in big-time moments. For Moore, there is a bit of truth in that, although the extent of his injury was unknown. In the Ducks' loss to Indiana, Moore had just two catches for 28 yards with a long reception of 15 yards. It's possible Moore will flourish under new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer
Evan Stewart
Moore found himself being double covered often, as opposing defenses could focus on him and former Ducks' tight end Kenyon Sadiq. In 2026, Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart will return to the fold, which could open up the airways for Moore to have an incredible season. Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson could also draw some attention away from Moore to allow him to operate in more space.
It’s possible that another offseason of training for Moore with Ducks quarterback Dante Moore could help him as well. The two were often on the same page, but there were moments in the 2025 season when the “Moore to Moore” connection didn't click.
Dakorien Moore has all the tools at his disposal. His size, speed, and strength are all at the highest level for a collegiate wide receiver; it will be imperative that he stays healthy and not miss an extended period of time like he did in 2025. Moore will be eligible for the NFL Draft in 2028, and as the former No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the country, it should be expected that he will declare when the time comes.
Opportunities to Showcase Talent in Marquee Matchups
Moore will have a great chance to shine and show NFL scouts his talents in multiple upcoming games in 2026. The Ducks will host Michigan at Autzen Stadium late in the year, a game that almost certainly will have NFL scouts in attendance, while Oregon will also play one of the biggest marquee matchups of the season in Columbus when they take on Ohio State. Outside of those two matchups, Moore should be able to pad his stats accordingly against lesser opponents.
