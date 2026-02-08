Oregon Ducks Add Their Next Potential Walk-On Great

Offensive lineman recruit Aiden Lewey from the class of 2026 has officially signed with the Oregon Ducks. Lewey is from the Eugene, Oregon area - playing high school football for Willamette High School.

He is another prospect who will join the Ducks as a walk-on, potentially adding to Oregon's lengthy history of adding walk-on contributors.Adding solid players as walk-ons is something the Ducks take pride in

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of the better walk-ons in Oregon history is their most recent walk-on standout, former Ducks linebacker standout and future NFL linebacker Bryce Boettcher. Boettcher finished with 52 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception.

Lewey had the chance to become the next great walk-on, as he plays on the offensive line and will have the chance to grow within the depth chart in a depth needed position group.

Lewey announcing his commitment was a big deal not only for the prospect but the fans as well. It is easy for fans to cheer on the local prospects, and this will be yet another situation in which they get to do so. Lewey was one of the only Oregon stars they finished the class with, as he joined only Nevada transfer addition Keaton Emmett as the in-state additions ahead of the 2026 season.

An Oregon cheerleader waves a flag to celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewey originally committed to the Ducks on Feb. 3, which means he signed with the Ducks less than 24 hours after making his original announcement. The eventful 24 hours for the prospect must be a surreal feeling, as he is now set to join the Ducks and many talented offensive linemen in the 2026 class. Among these linemen, the talented prospect is the only unranked prospect.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class

Five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho is a five-star prospect who is ranked No. 7 in the Rivals Industry Rankings from the state of Maryland, as he attended Georgetown Preparatory High School. He is arguably the most proven commit for the Ducks, as he is likely to see the field for the Ducks in year one, even if he doesn't find a path to a starting gig in his first season with the program.

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning’s National Signing Day Comments Speak Volumes

MORE: Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen Who Might Steal the Spotlight

MORE: Oregon Offensive Coordinator Doesn’t Hold Back on 5-Star Duck Commits

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Four-star offensive lineman recruit Tommy Tofi is ranked No. 83 overall by Rivals and is another player Lewey will join. Tofi is a former California high school star from Archbishop High School, where he finished his career leading his team to a 12-1 ranking. Tofi is going to make some noise in his early years with the Oregon Ducks, as he is someone who has the chance to compete for some playing time in his first season.

Three-star offensive lineman Koloi Keli is ranked No. 891 from the state of Hawaii, who played high school ball for the Farrington Govenors. Keli is an underrated addition that the Ducks made and will be a key developing piece who could shock some people this spring.

There are a total of three recruits on the offensive line outside of Lewey, but the in-state kid will be one to monitor as a long-term option. He is someone who is set to develop and look to find a way towards the starting lineup down the line after likely redshirting in his first season with the program. The Ducks like to recruit the underrated players who can make some noise later.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot the Oregon Duck greets Oregon players as they arrive before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 3 in the nation thanks to the addition of multiple players, including each of the offensive linemen, who will join the program ahead of this next fall.

While the talented prospect is unranked, Lewey is still a big addition because of the depth that he provides and the upside with growth that will come as he progresses through time in the Oregon system. Each of the additions the Ducks made was a chess-like move, which only helps the Ducks push forward towards their next national championship appearance.

Recommended Articles