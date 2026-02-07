5-Star Recruit Jalen Brewster's Oregon Timeline Amid Texas Tech Uncertainty

The Oregon Ducks could be getting back in the mix for class of 2027 recruit, defensive lineman Jalen Brewster. Brewster is currently committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but things could change after Texas Tech decided not to renew the contract of defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch.

Jalen Brewster Recruiting Timeline

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning meet at midfield following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Jalen Brewster is 6-3, 302 pound defensive lineman out of Cedar Hill, Texas. He is rated as a five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 5 overall player the class of 2027 according to 247Sports Composite.

The Texas native was offered by the Red Raiders in May of 2024. He committed to Texas Tech in October of 2025. Fitch being the defensive line coach in Lubbock played a role in his recruitment per 247Sports.

Before committing to Texas Tech, Brewster had numerous offers from schools all across the country, including Oregon. Oregon offered him in February of 2025 and he took an unofficial visit to Eugene in April of 2025.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While he has not made a commitment flip and remains with Texas Tech at this point, Brewster isn’t thrilled about the Fitch move say the least. He spoke to Rivals about this recently.

“We don’t know who the new d-line coach is, but I have other schools that’s in the mix now,” Brewster said.

As for if things with Texas Tech are still “solid,” he had just one word for that.

“No,” Brewster said.

That's not exactly what Texas Tech wants to hear from their most coveted in state recruit. This wouldn't be the first time Oregon and Texas Tech would be in competition against one another. The two programs faced off in January of 2026 in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup.

The Ducks beat Texas Tech to advance to the semifinal by a final score of 23-0. Could the Ducks next pick up an "offseason win" over Texas Tech in recruiting?

Oregon-Texas Recruiting Pipeline

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have had success when it comes to recruiting in the state of Texas the past couple cycles. In 2025 and 2026, the Ducks have been able to land a five-star recruit out of the state of Texas.

In the class of 2025, it was wide receiver Dakorien Moore out of Duncanville, Texas. As a freshman with the Ducks during the 2025 season, Moore played in 11 games. He had 34 receptions for 497 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

This past recruiting cycle in 2026, Oregon landed five-star wide receiver Jalen Lott. Lott is a 6-0, 170 wideout out of Lucas, Texas. He a big reason why Oregon once again was ranked as having one of the best recruiting classes for 2026.

If Oregon were to flip the commitment of Brewster, it would make three straight years of landing a five-star recruit from Texas.