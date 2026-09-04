Oregon's Dan Lanning Details Where Brandon Finney Jr. Has Grown the Most

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks have a massive season on deck, as they begin their 12-game regular season slate against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5. Oregon's talented roster has led to high expectations for the season, especially after the Ducks' two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances.

Some of the best talent the Ducks have is the players who are returning from last season, which includes cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Finney Jr. is returning after a three-interception season and has been a talking point for the Ducks all offseason.

Ahead of Oregon's first game of the season, Oregon coach Dan Lanning discussed Finney Jr. taking the next step this offseason, but he wasn't talking about it physically. Here is what he had to say.

Dan Lanning on Brandon Finney Jr. Becoming a Leader

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. hauls in an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, I think if you want to be excellent at anything, you got to be serious, and you've got to really put in the time and the effort. And I don't think there's been anybody that's more focused on what do they have to do to improve, how can they make themselves better," said Lanning.

"And you know, a lot of people would measure his freshman year as an unbelievable year, including myself. And he came into the season with all the things that he can get better at."

"And I think his leadership has really stepped up. I think he, last year operated as a guy that's like, I'm going to do my job at the highest level. This year, he's a guy that's going to demand that others are doing the same thing," Lanning continued.

Brandon Finney Jr's. Perfect Pair of Mental and Physical Tools

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that Finney Jr. has had the physical tools, as he was productive in coverage against some of the top teams in college football, including Texas Tech in the CFP. Finney Jr. having the physical tools can only get him so far at the college level, along with the NFL, as pairing his physical traits with the mental side of things is what would help him in the long run.

This is exactly what Lanning has confirmed he is doing, as he is becoming a leader and holding everyone to a high standard. Most would agree that Finney Jr. is the cornerback who is most proven on the roster following last season, so if he is holding himself and the rest of the team to an even higher standard, everyone will have goals that they need to meet.

This will be great for the Oregon Ducks this season, but it will be even bigger for his resume when NFL teams start to scout him. Teams in the NFL love to draft leaders and players who continue to strive to improve rather than be complacent. To pair his mental traits and his physical traits is the perfect mix for a first-round selection.

Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr., left, runs into the end zone for a pick-six against Indiana in the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium October 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning also mentioned that players need to be serious. This is heightened when it comes to the overall team standards that the Ducks have this season, as they are expected and projected to be a team that competes for the national championship.

It begins off the field with preparation and also having a championship mindset. Players who aren't willing to master their craft will only hurt the team in the long run, and it is safe to say from Lanning's comments that the returning defensive back is looking to master his craft, as he continues to move the benchmark up.

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