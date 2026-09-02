Jamari Johnson Gets Real On Continuing Oregon Ducks' Tight End Legacy

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks have a proud history of developing tight ends into future NFL talents under coach Dan Lanning and before his tenure started in 2022. Terrance Ferguson, Juwan Johnson, Johnny Mundt, and Kenyon Sadiq are among the former Ducks tight ends who’ll be playing in the NFL when the season kicks off on Sept. 9.

When the 2026 college football season wraps up after what fans hope is a national championship victory, Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson is likely to join the four former Oregon stars in the NFL. The former Louisville Cardinals tight end had a strong first season with the Ducks last year, recording 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after a touchdown from Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Sadiq has arrived at the New York Jets, Johnson becomes the Ducks' tight end room leader, looking to carry on the legacy of Oregon tight ends who came before him. As the Ducks prepare for their season opener on Saturday against the Boise State Broncos, Johnson spoke on the legacy of Oregon’s tight end room.

What Jamari Johnson Said

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Legacy of Tight End Room

“As of right now, I play for those guys that have come before me. And it's just a standard. Here, we call ourselves the glue. Just to keep everything together and uphold the standard no matter what's going on. And I hold that weight on my shoulders with great pride. And I come here every day just thinking about that.”

Experience Mentoring In Tight End Room

“It's been amazing, man, just pushing those guys. Because once I was there, you know, I was one of those guys looking up to the older guys. And I'm just trying to be there for them if they need anything. Help with plays, anything off the field, to just be there for them and push them.”

Excitement For Season Opener

“Fall camp was amazing. Guys flying around. We had a great fall camp. And to have this Saturday coming up and it being our first game, man, we're excited. Excited to get after it.”

On Young Guys For Oregon Ducks

Yeah, they came a long way, man. When they first got here, I remember them messing up on some plays here and there. And just to see that growth and to see them growing and getting after it on the field, man, I'm excited for them. And I'm excited to watch them play this season.”

Kendre Harrison’s Future With Ducks

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kendre is a dog, man. In our room, we call him the alien. He made this one catch in fall camp. I think it was the beginning, or it might have been spring. One hand, crazy, crazy catch. But I'm excited for that, man. I'm real excited for him. He came in just ready to work. And when I leave or when I'm here, or whenever, to see him come. In a couple of years to play, I'm really excited for him. He has a bright future.”

Holding Players Accountable In Tight End Room

“Just comfortable. I just got comfortable with the playbook. Coming in here every day, getting with Coach Mehringer, getting with Coach Jack, helped me a lot through my game. And even the young guys, just seeing things through different lenses, seeing things through their lenses has been really helpful.”

Preparing Freshmen For First Game

“I told them this is what everybody dreamed of. Those nights where they were in their head, going to sleep, just thinking about this life that they wanted. This Saturday, that's what it's going to be. Lights flashing, cameras on, everybody in the stands going crazy, and this is what they pray for. So they just got to have their head on straight, don't get too low at the lows, don't get too high at the highs.”

Perspective Of Kendre Harrison

“Sometimes he reminds me of myself, of how athletic he is and how determined. But once he gets a couple more live reps and game reps, that boy's going to be a problem for sure.”

Chemistry With Dante Moore

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's been great. Me and Dante have been connecting on and off the field. We went through a couple of throwing sessions before camp and stuff like that, so things are coming together perfectly.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.