Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Divulges Coaching Philosophy in NIL Era

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has made a name for himself as a leader and a motivator with some thanks to the Oregon video team revealing parts of his pregame speeches to the Oregon locker room.

Lanning is no stranger to going viral despite proclaiming his program plays for wins, not clicks, but Oregon fans recognize that the Ducks coach brings plenty of substance to the table.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His off-field gestures include hosting an event to benefit the Sam Day Foundation, which raises funds for children's cancer research, and he won the Stallings Award, presented each year to honor a coach with both success on the field and humanitarian contributions off of it.

In an interview with college football analyst Yogi Roth, posted on Roth's YouTube channel, Lanning explained some of his coaching strategies when it comes to working with players off of the field, and his answer shouldn't surprise Ducks fans.

Dan Lanning Reveals Coaching Mindset

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pac-12 Network analyst Yogi Roth during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lanning revealed the importance he places on building relationships with his players in order to teach them and push them to their individual goals, recognizing that team success leads to individual success. The Ducks coach also spoke about how his coaching philosophy changes with players now receiving NIL:

"First off, if I was coaching at Oregon or if I was coaching in the NFL or if I was coaching a basketball team in the NBA, like to me the way you coach successfully, that doesn't change just based on what somebody has in their wallet. Or how they're being taken care of financially. Like to me, there's a way to coach, period. And it has to be about relationships. That has to be something that resonates with players, and it has to be about the guy next to you sacrificing a little bit more on 4th and 1 to make this play successful," Lanning said to Roth.

Oregon Ducks and NIL

According to On3's NIL valuations, the Ducks have multiple players with an NIL value over $1 million. Quarterback Dante Moore has a valuation of $3 million, and wide receiver Evan Stewart's NIL valuation sits at $1.5 million, per On3.

With college players consistently being treated more and more like professional athletes, Lanning does not seem concerned with managing a locker room that has such high earners in it.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead, the Ducks coach appears fully focused on helping his his players, his coaching staff, and himself grow and reach Oregon's ultimate goal of a national championship.

"As good or as talented as a player is, if you don't have his heart, you're not gonna be able to get the most out of him," Lanning told Roth.

Lanning has gotten plenty out of the Ducks in his time in Eugene. His record at Oregon is 48-8 entering his fifth year as a head coach, and the team's three losses in the past two seasons have come at the hands of the eventual national championship winner in Ohio State and Indiana.

The 2026 season has been tabbed as Oregon's best chance to get over the hump with key pieces along the defensive line returning in addition to Moore and Stewart. However, Lanning also has the Ducks built for the future with multiple top-ranked recruiting classes, as well as quarterback Dylan Raiola transferring in.

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