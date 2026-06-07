Oregon's Evan Stewart's Snub From Preseason List Raises Questions

The Oregon Ducks have a plethora of talented players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. Among all of these players, one was named over the others on the roster as a top non-quarterback playmaker. Although this player was named their is another player who was arguably snubbed from the list.

ESPN named Oregon Ducks safety Koi Perich as a top non-quarterback playmaker, and while there's a strong argument for Perich, there is one player who deserves to be on the list: Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Why Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Deserves the Nod

Nov 9, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stewart is returning from a patellar-tendon injury, which sidelined him for the 2025 college football season. He is now back healthy and hopeful to be better than before, as this season is one he has described as "do or die."

Just two seasons ago, the wide receiver had what was statistically his best season yet. He finished with a total of 613 receiving yards, but he finished with a career high of five receiving touchdowns. This was his lone season of action with the Ducks, as both of his seasons prior to joining the program were with the Texas A&M Aggies. In his time with the Aggies, he made a name for himself, as he lived up to his former five-star status.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Stewart's time with the Aggies, he would finish with a total of 1,163 receiving yards. He would also finish with six touchdowns through his receptions in two seasons of work. Now that he is back with the Ducks, he will have to prove to the rest of the nation that the injury won't hold him down.

Stewart is unique due to his ability of being able to play on the inside and outside, as he can play efficient reps as an outside receiver thanks to his great release, but his speed and route running will allow him to see meaningful reps in the slot when needed. He is the veteran of this Ducks wide receiver core, which can't be taken lightly. It will be something to monitor, as if he continues to develop, and he becomes a problem for defenses, then the heat will be taken off of the other wide receivers.

Evan Stewart Set to Take the Field With Quarterback Dante Moore

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for the Ducks, returning Stewart is huge, but it is an even bigger deal thanks to his quarterback, Dante Moore, returning for another season despite being a top-five projected NFL Draft pick in the 2026 class. This will allow the Ducks to showcase something that they didn't get the chance to showcase two seasons ago, with Dillon Gabriel being the starting quarterback for the Ducks.

With Moore and Stewart having last chemistry through practice reps, the two are likely going to showcase some big moments in 2026. A quarterback is as good as his wide receivers allow him to be, and the same way, the other way around. This leaves plenty of hopeful optimism for the Ducks' offensive efforts in the upcoming college football season.

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