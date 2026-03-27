Oregon Fans Will Love Where the Ducks Land in New Preseason Rankings

The Oregon Ducks are expected to be one of the top teams in the country with multiple key players deciding to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft like quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, as well as the entire starting defensive line: Matayo Uiagalelei, A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, and Teitum Tuioti.

With so much returning production, as well as younger Ducks like cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and wide receiver Dakorien Moore expected to take the next step in their development, who might stand in Oregon's way during the 2026 season?

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the newly released SP+ rankings from ESPN's Bill Connelly, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team ranked ahead of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks as they look to capture the program's elusive first national championship.

Oregon Ducks Towards Top of SP+ Rankings

1. Ohio State

2. Oregon

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Indiana

6. Texas

7. Texas Tech

8. Miami

9. Texas A&M

10. LSU

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. USC

14. Michigan

15. Tennessee

16. Ole Miss

17. Penn State

18. BYU

19. Florida

20. Missouri

21. Washington

22. Iowa

23. Clemson

24. South Carolina

25. Utah

Connelly's SP+ attempts to predict the quality of each team using returning production, coaching staffs, and even recruiting success. As a result, Oregon's placement towards the top of the rankings makes sense given players like Moore, Uiagalelei, and the rest of the returners.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, one of the reasons keeping the Ducks out of the No. 1 spot in the SP+ rankings is likely the turnover on the team's coaching staff. Lanning has promoted from within to replace former offensive coordinator Will Stein with Drew Mehringer and former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi with Chris Hampton after both Stein and Lupoi were hired as head coaches of other programs.

Will the lack of continuity on Oregon's coaching staff impact the Ducks' ability to compete in the Big Ten?

Big Ten Betting Odds

Lanning has led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff in two consecutive seasons, winning the Big Ten Conference Championship in 2025. However, Oregon has fallen short of the ultimate goal, and the team's postseason exits have come in the shape of blowouts against Ohio State and Indiana.

Both the Buckeyes (+190) and the Hoosiers (+260) have better odds than Oregon of winning the Big Ten in 2026, according to oddsmakers from FanDuel Sportsbook. The Ducks' win total is currently tied with Indiana's at 10.5 by FanDuel, one game higher than Ohio State's at 9.5 wins.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus on March 10, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily, at least for the fans, Oregon and Ohio State will have a chance to settle it on the field during the regular season. The Ducks are scheduled to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face the Buckeyes on Nov. 7. Lanning and company do not have Indiana on the schedule for 2026, but the Ducks do face USC and Michigan as part of their Big Ten slate.

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