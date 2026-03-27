Oregon Fans Will Love Where the Ducks Land in New Preseason Rankings
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The Oregon Ducks are expected to be one of the top teams in the country with multiple key players deciding to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft like quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, as well as the entire starting defensive line: Matayo Uiagalelei, A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, and Teitum Tuioti.
With so much returning production, as well as younger Ducks like cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and wide receiver Dakorien Moore expected to take the next step in their development, who might stand in Oregon's way during the 2026 season?
According to the newly released SP+ rankings from ESPN's Bill Connelly, the Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team ranked ahead of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks as they look to capture the program's elusive first national championship.
Oregon Ducks Towards Top of SP+ Rankings
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Indiana
6. Texas
7. Texas Tech
8. Miami
9. Texas A&M
10. LSU
11. Alabama
12. Oklahoma
13. USC
14. Michigan
15. Tennessee
16. Ole Miss
17. Penn State
18. BYU
19. Florida
20. Missouri
21. Washington
22. Iowa
23. Clemson
24. South Carolina
25. Utah
Connelly's SP+ attempts to predict the quality of each team using returning production, coaching staffs, and even recruiting success. As a result, Oregon's placement towards the top of the rankings makes sense given players like Moore, Uiagalelei, and the rest of the returners.
However, one of the reasons keeping the Ducks out of the No. 1 spot in the SP+ rankings is likely the turnover on the team's coaching staff. Lanning has promoted from within to replace former offensive coordinator Will Stein with Drew Mehringer and former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi with Chris Hampton after both Stein and Lupoi were hired as head coaches of other programs.
Will the lack of continuity on Oregon's coaching staff impact the Ducks' ability to compete in the Big Ten?
Big Ten Betting Odds
Lanning has led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff in two consecutive seasons, winning the Big Ten Conference Championship in 2025. However, Oregon has fallen short of the ultimate goal, and the team's postseason exits have come in the shape of blowouts against Ohio State and Indiana.
Both the Buckeyes (+190) and the Hoosiers (+260) have better odds than Oregon of winning the Big Ten in 2026, according to oddsmakers from FanDuel Sportsbook. The Ducks' win total is currently tied with Indiana's at 10.5 by FanDuel, one game higher than Ohio State's at 9.5 wins.
Luckily, at least for the fans, Oregon and Ohio State will have a chance to settle it on the field during the regular season. The Ducks are scheduled to travel to Columbus, Ohio, to face the Buckeyes on Nov. 7. Lanning and company do not have Indiana on the schedule for 2026, but the Ducks do face USC and Michigan as part of their Big Ten slate.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.