The Potential Game of the Year in College Football on Oregon's Schedule

The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in the 2026 regular season in Columbus on Nov. 7. This will be a rematch of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl two seasons ago.

Potential Game of the Year?

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon and Ohio State are both towards the top of CBS Sports college football reporter Brandon Marcello’s post-spring top 25 rankings for the 2026 season. The Buckeyes are at No. 2 and the Ducks are at No. 3. College football fans could be in for possibly the highest ranked game of the entire season when they face off.

These two teams are among the favorites when it comes to winning the national championship. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ohio State has the best odds at +650. A few spots down with the fifth best title odds are the Ducks with odds of +800.

Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Johnson and Oregon Ducks defensive back Kobe Savage trip up Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s very much a possibility this game could determine who the No. 1 team in the country will be heading into the home stretch of the season.

Oregon and Ohio State have played 12 teams before, with the Buckeyes winning 10 of them. The last time they played in Columbus, Oregon won back in 2021. They will look to repeat this feat in 2026.

Furthermore, these two are have the best odds to win the Big Ten conference title. Ohio State is the favorites with odds of +180. The defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers are second at +250. Then there are the Ducks with the third best odds at +260.

While Oregon won it in 2024, Ohio State hasn't won the Big Ten since 2020.

Recent Success For Oregon, Ohio State

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Oregon and Ohio State have been two of the most successful programs in all of college football over the past few seasons. Each has made the playoff in back-to-back seasons.

They did not face off in 2025 after meeting twice in 2024. In 2024, Oregon and Ohio State played in one of the most memorable regular season college football games in recent memory. In front of a sold out Autzen Stadium, the Ducks defeated the visiting Buckeyes by a final score of 32-31 in an epic game.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day holds the College Football Playoff trophy during the Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 26, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon would go on to win every game this regular season and capped it off with a Big Ten title victory. They entered the playoff as the No. 1 ranked team in the land and ended up facing the No. 8 Buckeyes in the quarterfinal. Ohio State got their revenge from their loss at Autzen and blew out Oregon 41-21 en route to winning the national championship.

Oregon and Ohio State each made the playoff again last season. Oregon got to the seminal before losing to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers. Ohio State lost to the runner-up, the Miami Hurricanes in the quarterfinal.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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