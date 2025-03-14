Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals Plans For Quarterback Competition: Dante Moore, Austin Novosad
After one of their most successful seasons in school history, the Oregon Ducks will look to replace their team leader in quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Over the course of the offseason, Oregon coach Dan Lanning will be tasked with making a big decision for who will be receiving the opening snap to begin the season vs. Montana State on Aug. 30.
Interestingly enough, the Ducks will have a different quarterback under center to open their season for the third consecutive season in 2025.
Following the Ducks' first spring ball practice on Thursday, Lanning spoke about how the position room is handling the competition.
"I love the group that we've got. We've got a bunch of cerebral guys, talented guys, some guys that bring different skillsets in that room. It'll absolutely be a competition. Competition is what makes everybody better...they've done a good job. We've added some wrinkles this offseason that are a little bit different, and they've done a good job absorbing that and executing it," Lanning said.
Not only will the competition be important for the players involved, but for Lanning too. When Lanning arrived to Eugene, he plucked Bo Nix out of the transfer portal and when Nix eventually declared for the NFL Draft, Lanning reeled in another portal pickup in Gabriel.
Now, he will be facing a big choice as both players have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining and could be the starter beyond the 2025 season.
It's a tough decision for Lanning to make. All season long, Moore was seen as the heir apparent to Gabriel. However, Novosad's development has led him to being a strong contender to Moore for the quarterback job. but Moore has starting experience from his true freshman season at UCLA in 2023.
Both players didn't do much in their limited playing time last season, placing further emphasis on the importance of doing well during the spring and summer. Lanning said that the coaching staff has to figure out a way to get the most out of his players while involved in a position battle.
"Within the play...they've got to solve problems, and in between, that's your opportunity to coach. Great players want feedback. Great players want to know how they can get better. "We're going to coach every one of these guys, but while they're out they on the field, you've got to go and let them learn and make mistakes as they happen and learn from those moments," Lanning said.
Either player will have a lot of talent to work with across the offense. The Ducks brought in a lot of talent from the transfer portal, including 247Sports' No. 1-ranked player in the portal, offensive tackle Isaiah World. Oregon will also be returning Evan Stewart and Justius Lowe at wide receiver.