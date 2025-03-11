Ducks Digest

Safety Jevon Holland Calls Out 'Lie' On Minnesota Vikings Offer After Signing With New York Giants

After signing with the New York Giants, safety Jevon Holland called out a "lie" about an offer from the Minnesota Vikings. Holland signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Giants, worth $30.3 million guaranteed within the first two seasons and nets $15 million annually.

Aug 6, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) talks to reporters after a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
So then what is the drama?

Holland shut down a report that he turned down an offer from the Minnesota Vikings for over $21 million per year.

"No point in lying to the public. This is Cap," Holland wrote on Twitter/X. The report came from Vikes Insider.

Holland's reaction to the report is quickly going viral on the internet.

One of the top NFL free agents in 2025, Holland reportedly also had interest from the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, and Tennessee Titans according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Holland is in a position to succeed right away in New York as one of the most experienced players on the Giants defense. The Giants in turn, fill the void left from losing All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney to the Green Bay Packers.

Holland etched his name in Oregon history when the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Holland became the eighth defensive back in Oregon program history to be drafted in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, and first since T.J. Ward in 2010.

Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) runs on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Miami, Holland's stats jump off the page. Holland has totaled 60 career games with 57 starts, 296 tackles (216 solo), five sacks, five interceptions, 25 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries with an interception returned for a touchdown. He also has 16 punt returns for 110 yards, a 6.9 yard average, and has started in one career postseason game.

Entering the massive market in New York, Holland looks to secure his first Pro Bowl nod. Holland is a two-time Miami team captain (2022-23) and made the NFL playoffs twice in his four-year career.

Dec 31, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Bryan Addison (80) and safety Jevon Holland (8) and safety Nick Pickett (16) celebrate on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

A beloved former Duck, Holland jumped onto the scene as a freshman with 44 total tackles, 11 pass breakups, and a team-high five interceptions. As a sophomore, Holland totaled 66 total tackles, eight pass breakups, a team-high four interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and a 15.3 yards per return average on 16 returns. 

At Oregon, Holland was one of only four FBS players with four or more interceptions in both 2018 and 2019. He also became the first Oregon player to lead the team in interceptions in two consecutive years since Jairus Byrd (2006 & 2007). The Ducks thrived with the ballhawk Holland: Oregon went 7-1 in games he had an interception.

The New York Giants signed one of the most dependable and talented NFL safeties in Holland to bolster their defense... And an athlete who is not afraid to call out something that he believes isn't true.

