Oregon Ducks NIL Collective Releasing Unprecedented Nike Air Max 95/97 Sneaker
Supporting Oregon Duck athletes has never been so stylish. On Monday, the Ducks' Phil Knight-created NIL collective, Division Street, partnered with GOAT and Flight Club to release three new Air Max 95/97 designs with proceeds going directly to student athletes and the Oregon athletic program.
This shoe release leans heavily into Division Street's "Ducks of a Feather" program. Posted online by sneaker content creator Andrew Dutton (@ad_sneaks), the new Air Max's will come in three different color waves named "Lightning", "Thunder", and "Storm." "Lightning" features a black and silver design, "Thunder" is a green and black colorway, and "Storm" boasts an iridescent look.
In Dutton's photos, there's several up close details of the new kicks. Inside both shoes, there's the "O" Oregon logo as well as the Oregon Duck alternate logo on top of Oregon football's modern diamond print pattern seen on the shoulders of their football uniforms. An Oregon "O" is seen at the bottom of the shoe. "Ducks of a Feather" is printed on the back pull. On the tongue of the shoe, there's a emblem that changes images from "Ducks of a Feather's" "DOAF" logo and the Nike "Swoosh."
According to Complex, the "Lightning" colorway will be up for a raffle on Flight Club Tokyo starting March 15. That launch will also pair with a release on the GOAT app exclusive to the Asia-Pacific region set for March 24. The next release is the "Thunder" on March 21 for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa on the GOAT app. Finally, Los Angeles, New York, and Miami will get a drop of the "Storm" colorway on Saturday, March 22nd on the app as well.
"Storm" releases globally on March 26 for Air Max Day. There is no current reports that the "Thunder" and "Lightning" will get global releases.
This isn't the first shoe release by far for Division Street and Ducks of a Feather. The brands have released Nike Air Force, Nike Dunks, and Nike Blazers to benefit Oregon student athletes. Several of their previously released shoes were collaborations with student athletes and iconic Nike designer Tinker Hatfield.
Monday's release is the second time Division Street and Ducks of a Feather made a Nike Air Max with Oregon Duck motifs. They released the "Once a Duck, Always a Duck" design on last years' Air Max Day via the GOAT app.
Sneakers is one of several avenues the NIL collective uses to generate revenue for student athletes. The brands have released themed NFT's, opened up AirBNB's designed by athletes, and a plethora of clothing drops. The Ducks of a Feather brand also hosts a podcast with former Oregon Ducks Kenjon Barner and Jonathan Stewart discussing Oregon football topics weekly.
"The reality is, find a top-10 team in college football right now that doesn't have great support," Oregon coach Dan Lanning told ESPN in the summer of 2024 about NIL efforts nationwide. "Do we have a lot more than everybody else? I think that'd be an exaggeration or we'd never lose. Everyone else right now is focused on our ice cream cone, and if I'm busy looking at theirs, that means mine's melting."