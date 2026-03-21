Biggest Reason Behind Oregon's Sky-High Expectations Next Season

The Oregon Ducks will go into the 2026 College Football season with 14 starters returning to Eugene from the 2025 season. Cody Nagel of CBS Sports compiled the top five teams returning the most starters in 2026, and the Ducks made the cut, tied with Georgia, Oklahoma, and Notre Dame for the most. The USC Trojans topped the list, with 15 starters returning.

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The strength surrounding the Ducks' returning starters will primarily be on the defensive side of the ball. The entire starting defensive line for the Ducks will be back this year, anchored in the middle by defensive tackle Bear Alexander and A’mauri Washington, with Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei holding down the edge positions. Uiagalelei blew up on the scene in 2024 when he led the Big Ten in sacks with 10.5, before falling back a bit in 2025 with six sacks.

Ducks Returning Secondary Expected to Make Noise in 2026

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will also be returning cornerback Brandon Finney Jr, who made an immediate impact for the Ducks in 2025.

Finney Jr. recorded three interceptions and eight pass breakups in his 15 games started for the Ducks, with two of his interceptions coming in the Orange Bowl against Texas Tech, including one he caught in the end zone, which he could have taken 100 yards to the house, but wisely took a knee, a move that was praised by Lanning.

Dante Moore Expected to Challenge for Heisman Trophy in 2026

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest difference maker for the Ducks and a reason their expectations are so high going into 2026 is quarterback Dante Moore.

Moore was predicted in many mock drafts to be taken at No. 2 overall, but he elected to come back to Eugene to play for Lanning and the Ducks for one more year, a move that was announced on ESPN.

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Snapping the ball to Moore this coming season will be returning center Poncho Laloulu, who started every game last season with Moore. Laloulu's return is a massive boost to the Ducks' national championship chances, as he will anchor an offensive line that will have some new faces. Laloulu originally started games at right guard as a Sophomore before moving to center, and he earned All-Big Ten honors for his performances in the 2024 season.

A lesser-known name but a returner nonetheless is outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt. Wyatt was a Mater Dei High School recruit in the class of 2025 who recorded six solo tackles and three sacks. Wyatt’s shining moment came in the Ducks' road win over the Washington Huskies, where Wyatt came off the edge unblocked to sack Huskies quarterback Demond Williams. Wyatt should see his role grow even more in 2026.

The expectations surrounding the Ducks and Lanning will be sky-high due to the 14 starters returning, which puts them in the top five of schools with returning starters. The Ducks' defense is poised to be one of the best in school history, and Moore's return continues a line of quarterbacks who chose to come back to the Ducks instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, such as former Ducks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix.