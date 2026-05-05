Dante Moore Said The Quiet Part Out Loud About Autzen Stadium

The Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium has never been the biggest venue in college football, but for decades, it has behaved like one of the sport’s most unforgiving environments.

Oregon’s home field is known less for its size and more for its intensity, with a reputation as one of the loudest stadiums in the country and a place where momentum can flip in seconds and "it never rains."

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering his third season in Eugene and second as starting quarterback, Dante Moore’s recent comments showed he already understands exactly why.

Dante Moore on Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium, which opened in 1967 and now seats around 54,000 fans, has evolved into more than just a venue. It's a place where fans gather to connect, cheer and "shout!"

It's also become a massive home-field advantage. Oregon owns the longest active home nonconference winning streak in the country at 38 games, dating back to 2008. Under coach Dan Lanning, the program is 26-2 at home and a perfect 10-0 in nonconference games.

Oregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in EOregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026ugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since 2017, the Ducks have gone 54-4 at Autzen, including back to back undefeated home seasons in 2023 and 2024.

Moore said the quiet part out loud about Autzen: even a spring game feels special.

"Every spring game is special. I feel like every time I have a chance to play at Autzen, it’s special. We’re practicing in there now, but every time I take the field, I treat it like a game in my practice. I think of the 60,000 fans that are in there and just the emotion, the energy that almost comes with it," Moore said.

"Every time I have a chance to play in front of our fans, I appreciate it. Even if the spring game, it’s the playoff game, even if it’s whatever it is. I feel like I know it’s always special. I’m blessed to be there of course and I’m always gotta give glory to God for everything," Moore continued.

Something that stands out about Moore's comments is his appreciation for Autzen, even when the team is temporarily practicing inside the stadium while their new record-breaking practice facility is being built. The "magic" has clearly not worn off for Moore, who is smartly utilizing the opportunity to better prepare himself for pressure situations by visualizing a full stadium during practice.

The future home of the biggest indoor football practice facility in the nation.



The Oregon Ducks are different.



📍Eugene pic.twitter.com/PForiG88KU — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 23, 2026

When he says he treats every rep like a game, he is closing the gap between practice and Saturday. His comfortability and composure is key. It's often why teams will visit an away stadium, just to walk around and feel it, before they play in a game.

Autzen Stadium Gaining Reputation In Big Ten

Moore isn't the only athlete to recognize the special environment at Autzen Stadium. At Big Ten Media Days, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith his take on the stadium. Smith competed in one of the best games in Eugene: a 32-31 Ducks victory over the Buckeyes with ESPN's College Football GameDay present as fans stormed the field.

"It was rocking. Probably the loudest I've ever been in," Smith said. "The fans were definitely getting hyped. Couldn't hear anything. Probably the best stadium I played in last year."

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning response?

"Yeah, I think (Smith) experienced what a lot of us Duck fans know, that our fans make a huge impact, that our stadium and our venue is really impressive and special. And not everybody in college football gets to experience that. So it's part of what makes our place so awesome," Lanning said.

Maybe Autzen is underrated but maybe that doesn't matter.

What does matter? 46,500 fans showing up the the Ducks' spring game. And those same fans rocked the stadium when Oregon got it's first ever College Football Playoff win in Autzen in December of 2025 over the James Madison Dukes.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore’s comments ultimately go beyond appreciation for the crowd or the setting. They reveal a quarterback who understands that Autzen’s edge is built long before kickoff, in the habits, focus and consistency that show up every day.

If that mindset carries over when the lights are on, the Duck rides out on the Harley and the stakes rise, Autzen may not just remain one of the toughest places to play. It could become even more difficult with Moore at the center of it as he looks to lead Oregon to contend in the Big Ten Conference and College Football Playoff.

Oregon's first game for the 2026 season is at home vs. the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5. The Ducks will have a chance to extend that nonconference winning streak and start their 2026 season on a high note.

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