One Key Stat Explains Oregon's Biggest Strength Next Year

The Oregon Ducks will head into their 2026 season with maybe the highest expectations surrounding the program in recent history. The Ducks are not only bringing in elite young talent, such as incoming freshman wide receiver Jalen Lott and incoming freshman offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, but they are among 20 programs in the country when it comes to returning production.

According to CBS Sports, the Ducks rank at No. 16 among programs bringing back the most players who saw snaps in 2025. The Ducks are bringing back 48 percent of their offensive snaps and 60 percent of their defensive snaps. Oregon ranks No. 10 for most returning defensive players who played snaps last season and No. 44 for offensive players.

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Oregon Defense Returning Key Starters

Perhaps the most exciting position group for the Ducks heading into 2026 will be their defensive line, which saw every single starter from last season return to Eugene for one more year, forgoing the NFL Draft.

Returning defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington will hold down the middle of the trenches, while defensive ends Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei are projected to wreak havoc on the outside.

A big part of Oregon’s returning players who saw meaningful snaps in 2025 is their secondary. Returning Ducks’ cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. will most likely be the No. 1 cornerback next season, while Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu will join him in covering the elite wide receivers in the Big Ten.

Oregon defensive back Ify Obidegwu works out as the Oregon Ducks practice at Barry University ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Context

While the Ducks being ranked at No. 16 is promising and should excite Duck fans, Oregon is behind five other Big Ten programs in the rankings, with Maryland leading the conference with 65 percent of their total snaps coming back. The USC Trojans, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Nebraska Cornhuskers all sit at 56 percent. The Ducks are tied with the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 54 percent.

While not being counted towards returning snaps, Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart is set to return for the 2026 season after being held out of the entire 2025 season with an injury he suffered in the offseason. The Ducks are bringing back wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan as well as Dakorien Moore.

The Ducks are bringing back quarterback Dante Moore, and he will have some familiar faces in the backfield with him in 2026, as Oregon is bringing back running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Davison started off as a goal-line back in 2025 but saw his role increase as the season went on. Hill Jr. saw an increase in his playing time after his performance against Northwestern when he carried five times for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Below are the top-20 college football programs bringing back players who saw meaningful snaps last season, ranked by CBS Sports' Cody Nagel.

1. Notre Dame - 66 percent

2. Maryland - 65 percent

3. BYU - 63 percent

4. Virginia Tech - 62 percent

5. Georgia - 61 percent

6. Stanford - 59 percent

7. New Mexico - 58 percent

8. Delaware - 57 percent

9. Air Force - 57 percent

10. USC - 56 percent

11. Ohio State - 56 percent

12. Nebraska - 56 percent

13. Oklahoma - 55 percent

14. Minnesota - 54 percent

15. Texas - 54 percent

16. Oregon - 54 percent

17. Army - 54 percent

18. Tennessee - 53 percent

19. Eastern Michigan - 53 percent

20. Navy - 53 percent

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.