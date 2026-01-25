Oregon Ducks Games Receive Surprising TV Ratings

The Oregon Ducks were one of the top college football teams this season, making a run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl before falling to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, 56-22.

Not only did the Ducks finish with a 13-2 overall record and No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 rankings, but Oregon was also among the most-watched college football teams in their fourth season under coach Dan Lanning.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon, despite still searching for that coveted first national championship in school history, has been one of the top teams in college football the last few seasons. That recent dominance showed in Oregon's television viewership throughout its CFP run. Which Oregon games were the most watched by college football fanatics this season?

Most Watched Games That Featured Oregon Ducks

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch in front of Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney (4) for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the top-viewed games this season that featured the Ducks, the Oregon CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl matchup against Indiana was the seventh most-watched game of the entire season with 18 million viewers on ESPN.

The Peach Bowl matchup between the Ducks and Hoosiers beat out the other CFP Semifinal, which featured the Miami Hurricanes defeating the Ole Miss Rebels 31-27 in a down-to-the-wire game. The Fiesta Bowl matchup between the Hurricanes and Rebels, however, did not cut the top 10 most-watched games this season.

Oregon players celebrate as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders just made the list, coming in at No. 10 for the most-watched games this season. 15.9 million viewers tuned in to watch Oregon’s dominating defensive performance on Jan. 1 as the Ducks shut out the Red Raiders, winning 23-0 to earn their first CFP win since 2015.

Other Big Ten Teams That Were Most Watched This Season

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team that handed the Ducks their two losses this season, the Indiana Hoosiers, was among the other Big Ten schools featured the most in the top 10. Four of Indiana's games, including all three of their playoff matchups en route to their first national championship in school history, made the list for most-watched of the 2025 season.

Indiana’s 27-21 national championship win over Miami featured 30.1 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-watched game of the season. The Ohio State Buckeyes were also featured in four of the most-watched games this season.

Why Oregon Will Be Among The Most Watched Again Next Season

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Entering the 2026 season, Oregon is expected to be one of the top teams in college football. The return of star quarterback Dante Moore and several key offensive weapons makes the Ducks one of the top favorites to win the national championship.

With Oregon expected to go all-in next season, expect the Ducks to be one of the most-watched college football teams in 2026, as Lanning’s group aims to deliver on winning the national championship.

