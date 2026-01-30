Why Oregon Ducks are a Transfer Portal Winner

The Oregon Ducks have 13 incoming players through the transfer portal, adding key difference makers. Despite a small quantity of incoming transfers, the Oregon Ducks are winners in the portal.

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a big season, in which they competed in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Although Oregon has only 13 incoming players through the portal, the program filled positions of need while also planning for the future.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks Filled Needed Positions

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the staff brought in quality players who can step in as starters right away at positions of need.

One of the most impactful transfers is former Minnesota safety Koi Perich. After two seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Perich is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.

In two seasons with Minnesota, Perich recorded 128 total tackles, four passes defended, and one sack. With Oregon losing safety Dillon Thieneman to the 2026 NFL Draft, the acquisition of Perich will help the Ducks' defense avoid taking a step back.

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Thieneman made crucial plays for the Ducks in his lone season with Oregon, including a game-winning interception against Penn State. Perich has experience playing offense and special teams, and his talent can help him force big plays for the Ducks' defense.

The Oregon Ducks received significant news as their starting defensive linemen will return for another season. The bad news is that while all four of its starters chose to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft to return to the program, the Ducks are losing seven defensive linemen through the portal.

Oregon's staff acted quickly, adding three defensive linemen who will be a big help for the defense: Jerome Simmons, Bleu Dantzler, and D’Antre Robinson.

Planning for the Future

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks into the facilities before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In addition to the players who will step in right away, Oregon added those who may not see the field often in 2026 but can become prominent players in the future.

One of the biggest portal additions that likely will not see much playing time in 2026 is former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola committed to Oregon, understanding that quarterback Dante Moore may return for another season.

With Moore forgoing the 2026 NFL Draft, the Ducks will have Raiola ready to start in 2027, with a year in the system under his belt. This will ensure the Ducks can transition into their next quarterback while maintaining success.

Oregon Ducks' Returners and Incoming Recruits

In addition to Moore, Oregon’s offense has several key pieces returning, including wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. Moore was a big target in his true freshman season and can take a big step forward in his second year. Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. both completed their true freshman season and can become a dominant duo in 2026.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's defense will have its entire starting defensive line returning, as well as cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., who had a breakout performance as a true freshman.

Through the 2026 recruiting class, Oregon is bringing in talent across all positions who can compete for playingtime. As shown in 2025, Oregon will play true freshmen who prove themselves, and with multiple five-star signees, the Ducks will have several players who can step in quickly.

With Oregon’s returning roster and talented incoming freshmen, the Ducks were able to focus on quality over quantity through the portal.

