Betting Odds for Oregon Ducks' Win Total Released

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team are currently projected to win 10.5 games during the 2026 season, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Only Oregon and the Indiana Hoosiers have a win total of 10.5, followed by Ohio State and Penn State at 9.5

While spring football might have started recently for college football programs around the country, betting odds for the win total of each Big Ten team have already been released by FanDuel and college football analyst Josh Pate.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti stands with his hands on his hips during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Win Totals for 2026

Here are the betting lines for the Big Ten win totals, per FanDuel:

1. Oregon: 10.5 wins

1. Indiana: 10.5 wins

3. Ohio State: 9.5

3. Penn State: 9.5 wins

5. USC: 8.5 wins

5. Michigan: 8.5 wins

7. Illinois: 7.5 wins

7. Iowa: 7.5 wins

7. Washington: 7.5 wins

10. Wisconsin: 6.5 wins

10. UCLA: 6.5 wins

12. Nebraska: 5.5 wins

12. Northwestern: 5.5 wins

12. Minnesota: 5.5 wins

15. Rutgers: 4.5 wins

15. Maryland: 4.5 wins

17. Michigan State: 3.5 wins

17. Purdue: 3.5 wins

Oregon and Indiana lead the way, but the top of the conference looks to be rather competitive yet again. In 2025, Indiana and Ohio State met in the Big Ten title game after both going undefeated in the regular season, and Oregon joined the Hoosiers and the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff before Indiana won the national championship.

Quarterbacks like Oregon's Dante Moore, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, and USC's Jayden Maiava figure to be in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy, and Indiana is expected to reload after an impressive transfer portal haul following an unprecedented season with coach Curt Cignetti.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) laughs during the first day of spring workouts for the 2026 football season at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex in Columbus on March 10, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big Ten Schedule Highlights

How the Big Ten regular season unfolds remains to be seen, but the early betting odds from FanDuel favor Oregon and Indiana to come out on top.

Thanks to the expanded Big Ten, the regular season schedule is constantly changing with high-profile matchups. Last year, Oregon went on the road and defeated Penn State during the Nittany Lions' White Out, and Indiana travelled to Oregon and snapped the Ducks' 18-game winning streak inside of Autzen Stadium.

The 2026 regular season will feature a different slate of marquee games within the Big Ten:

Oregon at USC (Sept. 26)

Ohio State at Indiana (Oct. 17)

Penn State at Michigan (Oct. 17)

Ohio State at USC (Oct. 31)

Oregon at Ohio State (Nov. 7)

Michigan at Ohio State (Nov. 28)

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Ducks' schedule is highlighted by road games against USC, Illinois, and Ohio State as well as home games against Michigan and Washington.

Ohio State arguably has the toughest non-conference matchup with a road game against the Texas Longhorns, potentially a reason for the Buckeyes' win total being lower than Oregon and Indiana. In addition to Texas, Ohio State has one of the tougher Big Ten slates with Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, USC, and Michigan all on the schedule.

Penn State avoids Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon, but the Nittany Lions do face USC and Michigan in the middle of their season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.