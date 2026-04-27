Oregon's Biggest Question After Spring Football

The Oregon Ducks are one of the highly anticipated programs when it comes to their potential ahead of the 2026 college football season. Although there have been some great things to talk about, there will always be something to question.

This is something that ESPN's Bill Connelly recently broke down as the Ducks' biggest question mark following the spring.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is easily one of the most proven rosters in the country, maybe the most proven. But it's hard to shake the taste of a couple of blowout losses. Oregon's 2024 season ended when the Ducks fell behind Ohio State 34-0 in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal and lost 41-21. Last season ended when they fell behind Indiana 42-7 in the Peach Bowl semifinal and lost 56-22," Connelly said.

"Two games don't overrule all the brilliance they otherwise showed, but when it counted the most, they were overwhelmed at the line of scrimmage and didn't have enough playmakers to make up for it," Connelly said.

Can Oregon get over the hump in the College Football Playoff and avoid another embarrassing elimination? Can Oregon's new-look coaching staff lead a veteran-laden roster to reach its full potential?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks' regular schedule does pose as a tough challenge, as anytime a team has to travel to play against Ohio State and USC, it is sure to be a tough season.

It is also worth mentioning that the Ducks playing against the Michigan Wolverines is going to be tough, regardless of it being at Autzen Stadium, due to a new head coach in Kyle Whittingham and the development of their younger stars. Michigan is also expected to be one of the contending teams in the conference thanks to the players they brought in.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Going through this season with two new coordinators will be difficult for Oregon, but luckily for the Ducks, they have a roster that looks like the best in the nation. With many stars joining the Ducks from both the high school scene and the college transfer portal, Oregon is viewed as one of the nation's best teams, and a team that could make it all the way to the national championship.

The returning players are also key for the Ducks, as they will be returning some of their better players from last season. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore is one of the better players returning, as he is set for a massive 2026 and sophomore season. It is also worth noting that the Ducks will be returning cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., who is arguably the most gifted defensive back on the roster for the Oregon program.

The main player returning for the Ducks is their quarterback, Dante Moore, who could have left for the draft but opted to return due to unfinished business in Eugene.

Moore is going to be one of the preseason favorites for the Heisman Trophy, as he is fresh off a season that showcased 30 passing touchdowns. He will be the one many blame and praise depending on the situation, which is something that is common with quarterbacks in the college realm.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite having some questions entering the season, the Ducks should feel good and be proud of where they are at, although the job is far from finished. This roster and coaching staff have their hopes and goals set high, as they want to bring their first national championship in college football back to Eugene.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.