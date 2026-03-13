Notable Oregon Ducks Change Jersey Numbers On Updated Roster

The Oregon Ducks 2026 roster is getting an overhaul. Incoming freshmen, transfer portal player additions and even returners are looking mighty different on the roster with new jersey numbers.

There are a few surprising and seemingly meaningful changes to jersey numbers as the Ducks start their spring football program.

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Returning Oregon Players With New Numbers

• Na'eem Offord: 14 to 2



• Jeremiah McClellan: 11 to 3



• Dierre Hill Jr.: 23 to 6



• Jerry Mixon Jr.: 54 to 6



• Devon Jackson: 26 to 9



• Akili Smith Jr.: 15 to 11



• Nasir Wyatt: 32 to 31



• Dylan Williams.: 22 to 11

The Meaning Behind Quarterback Akili Smith Jr.’s Number Change

The context of Smith’s number change adds meaning to the new number. Smith’s father, Akili Smith, also played quarterback at Oregon in the 1990's and became a household name.

Combat Duck quarterback Akili Smith Jr. drops back to pass during the Oregon Spring Game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The elder Smith starred with the Ducks, throwing 32 touchdowns and rushing for another four – all while wearing No. 11. He earned First-Team All-Pac-10 honors and the conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year that season. He went on to get selected No. 3 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Smith Jr.’s new number pays tribute to his father’s legendary Oregon career, while also indicating a transition into his second season with the Ducks.

Amith Jr. was a four-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class after impressing at Lincoln High School in California. Smith Jr. was considered the No. 15 quarterback in his class, according to 247Sports.

The legacy recruit committed to Oregon back in July 2023. He threw for over 6,900 yards as a starter in high school and threw four touchdowns in two separate games as a senior. Schools such as Miami and Michigan also recruited the quarterback, but it seemed that he always had his sights set on Oregon.

Smith Jr. adds a lot of size to the Ducks’ quarterback room, listed at 6-5. He didn’t play at all in 2025, but Ducks fans are eager to hear how he's progressed after one season in Eugene, learning behind starting quarterback Dante Moore. Perhaps, Ducks fans will see more of Smith Jr. at Oregon's spring football game.

Dan Lanning on Jerry Mixon, Nassir Wyatt

Oregon fans would be wise to mark down the jersey number changes for linebackers Jerry Mixon Jr. (6) and Nassir Wyatt (31) as those two players could emerge as stars for the Ducks in 2026. With the departure of Eugene-native and fan-favorite Bryce Boettcher to the 2026 NFL Draft, Oregon will need a new player to handle wearing the green dot and lead the Ducks defense.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Boettcher named Mixon Jr. (and Devon Jackson) as one of the Duck veterans who could step into that role.

Oregon defensive back Nikko Reed, right, and Oregon defensive back Dontae Manning, left, play a game of Connect Four as Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. watches during media day for the Oregon Ducks in Los Angeles ahead of the Rose Bowl Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared his thoughts on Mixon Jr.'s leadership at linebacker as he enters his junior season.

“If you're good enough, you're old enough, if you can play above the line football. And I think there's a group of guys in that room that have the ability to play above the line football. Jerry did that at a high level at times last year, and I expect him to grow and get better," Lanning said.

“But he's growing over time. He's become a better communicator. He's a guy that like you said, he can be that quarterback at times on the defense. We'll get those same things from other guys with experience, a healthy Devon Jackson, Dylan Williams, Gavin Nix, Brayden Platt," Lanning continued.

As for the sophomore Wyatt, Lanning revealed what success looks like for the former 4-star recruit.

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“There's a huge difference in coming from high school and stepping out on the field, especially for the multitude of things that we do in our defense. But now, Nas is a guy that has a lot better understanding of what we're trying to accomplish," Lanning said.

“He understands that his ability to play more is based on him being on the field on first and second down, not just pass rush situations. He's done a great job with his body. Now it's about maintaining that and continuing to gain the strength and the weight necessary to be at every down player for us. But he's a dynamic threat that we have to figure out how we can utilize, because he certainly makes an impact when he's on the field," Lanning continued.

Oregon's second spring football practice is on Saturday, March 14. The Ducks will have 15 practices all together and the annual spring football game will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network and admission to the game is free.