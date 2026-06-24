Dante Moore's Oregon Buzz Builds With Quarterback Ranking

From coaching youth football camps in Portland, Oregon, and Eugene, Oregon, during the third weekend in June, to traveling across the world to Japan at the end of June, to continuing to prepare for the 2026 season, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is a busy guy.

As the former 2025 starter makes his big return to college football in September after turning down the 2026 NFL Draft, media analysts across the country praise Moore's skills, including FOX Sports personality Joel Klatt.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joel Klatt Discusses Ranking of Dante Moore

In the latest episode of Klatt's podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast," the analyst ranked his top 10 college quarterbacks prior to the 2026 season, with Moore taking his No. 1 spot.

Though Klatt conceded that Moore's resume from the 2025 season isn't perfect, especially with his performances during both Indiana losses, he posits that Moore has the unteachable qualities that quarterback coaches search for.

"I know he made that massive mistake in the semifinal," Klatt said. "Snap one, throws the pick six to D'Angelo Ponds, but this guy has experience, and he's got gifts that you just cannot teach. He's got the mobility, the ability to rip it down the field, he can make every single throw out there. Think of the Iowa throw to win that game in the rain in Kinnick last year. And that was a fist fight, man. That was a great game and a great win for Oregon."

For Klatt, Moore's experience losing 56-22 during the College Football Playoff semifinals will "pay off" in the future as the quarterback sets his sights on yet another season with the Ducks, featuring a fair amount of other returning veterans on both sides of the ball.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, right, embraces Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher after the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joel Klatt's Top Ten Quarterbacks in College Football For 2026

1. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

2. Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns

3. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss Rebels

5. CJ Carr, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners

7. Jayden Maiava, USC Trojans

8. Darian Mensah, Miami Hurricanes

9. Josh Hoover, Indiana Hoosiers

10. Sam Leavitt, LSU Tigers

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore catches a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore Remembers Indiana Loss

In an otherwise triumphant season for Moore, who put up 3,565 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions in the air, both Indiana games reflect his sore spots to work on during the offseason, including two costly interceptions, six sacks, and struggles to read the defense during the Peach Bowl.

Like Klatt referenced, both Indiana losses made an impression on Moore, who opened up about how he intends to refine his skills in the offseason based on his faults against the Hoosiers.

"First thing is first, the quarterback has to protect the football. They have a great defense, great disguise, and different looks, but you can't win football games if you're causing turnovers. Something, of course, I need to work at. It comes with just reps. But overall, I mean, Indiana defense is great, defensive coordinator, but at the end of the day, we beat ourselves," Moore said postgame from the Peach Bowl in January.

So, getting the mental game right and sticking with his breadth of ball knowledge is fundamental for Moore, but the scars of games past might just help him in the long run, at least according to Klatt.

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