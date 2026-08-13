Oregon Fans Will Love What Robert Griffin III Said About Quarterback Dante Moore

Throughout the 2026 Oregon Ducks offseason, it feels like quarterback Dante Moore's name has a tendency of finding its way into analyst conversations across the nation. Returning to the Ducks for what's presumed to be his final season is a calculated choice that not only tees Moore up for a flurry of NIL deals, but also potentially sweetens his chances in the 2027 NFL Draft, and gives Moore another chance at reaching the Ducks' ever sought-after national championship.

Recently, a former Heisman Trophy winner threw his own take in the ring about Moore, and that the Ducks' leader is underrated in Big Ten play.

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robert Griffin III's Take On Dante Moore

In an episode of The Brandon Walker College Football Show, Robert Griffin III (2011 Heisman Trophy winner with the Baylor Bears) was asked by Walker who could "own this season of college football," Griffin pointed his opinion to Moore.

"I'll say Dante Moore," Griffin said. "And the reason I say that is, you know, they've got a lot of returning starters coming back. Offensively, they're gonna be extremely healthy at receiver which they were not last year. And Dante Moore to me is a guy that is a lot better than people think he is."

In Oregon's receiver corps, veteran Evan Stewart is back after missing the 2025 season due to a patellar tendon injury with what many in the Oregon staff say is an impressive off season. Sophomore Dakoiren Moore is coming off an electric true-freshman year showing.

Plus, the inclusion of UAB transfer Iverson Hooks and freshmen Messiah Hampton, Jalen Lott, and Gatlin Bair add an element of speed and unpredictability. It's safe to say Griffin is right about the Ducks having no shortage of weapons for the returning quarterback.

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore's Speed Is Key

With those weapons, what could Griffin think is the most underrated piece of Moore's repertoire? According to the analyst, it's Moore's speed. In 2025, Moore punched in 156 yards over 73 carries and two touchdowns. Though there has been criticism over Moore ending his running attempts early to stave off injury, Griffin argues the speed Moore brings to the table should be a feature the quarterback puches more confidence into.

"I remember calling a game for Oregon late in the year against Minnesota, and Dante Moore had run faster that season then their entire football team except for their fastest wide receiver. He had run like 22 miles per hour and I don't think he's looked at in that way," Griffin said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mental Aspect

The biggest critique of Moore is keeping his head cool when facing top tier defenses. Moore himself admitted during the 2025 season that he faced nerves when playing the Hoosiers at Auzten Stadium in the Ducks' first regular season loss of their tenure in the Big Ten.

When pressed further by Walker about the concerns surrounding Moore's mentality against better-skilled defenses like Oregon's 2025 games against Iowa, Penn State, and the two losses to Indiana, Griffin conceded that was a "reasonable concern". However, the former Heisman stated that in his opinion, if Moore were to rely on his legs and specifically his scrambling ability to lengthen plays, the Ducks' leader would be able to find more success.

This point is also on the mind of Moore, who shared during Oregon media days that his pre-snap and post-snap scanning is a big point of improvement during his off season, attempting to chill his in-pocket demeanor in what will potentially be his final shot at college glory. Perhaps, as Griffin commented, Moore might show a larger dash of confidence in his ground game as well.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.