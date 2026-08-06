Dante Moore Expresses Honest Thoughts on the Oregon Ducks Offensive Line

When Oregon quarterback Dante Moore returns under center for the Ducks this season, a new-look offensive line will be tasked with the responsibility of protecting him.

Throughout coach Dan Lanning’s tenure with the Ducks, Oregon has had one of the most efficient offensive lines in college football, as the group has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award the last three seasons, which goes to the best offensive line in the country.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While center Iapani “Poncho" Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli are the key returners for the group, most of the offensive line will see new starters following the offseason departure of Emmanuel Pregnon, Alex Harkey, and Isaiah World to the NFL.

With so many questions surrounding the Ducks' offensive line, especially in a season with a new offensive coordinator in Drew Mehringer, Moore expressed confidence in the team’s ability to perform and credited offensive line coach A’lique Terry.

What Dante Moore Said About Oregon’s Offensive Line

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah starts with Coach (A’lique) Terry,” Moore said. “Coach Terry has done a great job producing linemen and coaching them. Of course, Poncho that came back. I mean, he’s doing a great job just molding everybody as a line. You know, at the end of the day, we got some guys that came in. At the end of the day, we’re working in the weight room, putting some muscle out there.”

“And at the end of the day, Coach Terry’s doing a great job on the playbook, making sure they’re staying at the right technique. You know, with certain things. But overall, I’m not worried at all. We have so much more time of practice and getting reps in with each other, and I’m gonna for sure feel confident in one,” said Moore.

Players Looking to Step Up on Ducks Offensive Line

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Laloulu and Iuli will be the main focus for the Ducks' offensive line, players that look to take a step forward for the group this season include Kawika Rogers, who returns as a veteran piece for Oregon.

Several starting spots on the Ducks' offensive line will be up for grabs as Oregon begins fall camp on Wednesday. Fox Crader, Douglas Utu, and Tommy Tofi are among those players who look to make a statement for the Ducks' offensive line throughout fall camp as Oregon prepares for its season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.

Why Oregon Didn’t Add Many Offensive Linemen In Transfer Portal

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the major losses to the Ducks' offensive line this offseason, Oregon opted to add one player to the group in the transfer portal. That addition was former Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Michael Bennett III, who was attracted to Eugene for Oregon’s style of play and the history of success that transfer players have had with the Ducks. As the only offensive line commit in the Ducks' 2026 transfer portal class, Bennett is ranked as the No. 382 overall player and No. 33 offensive tackle, per 247Sports.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Immanuel Iheanacho part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the uncertainty, the Ducks' outlook for their offensive line is promising. A player who could get some playing time this season and will be worth watching throughout fall camp for the Ducks' offensive line is one of the top commits from their 2026 recruiting class, five-star recruit Immanuel Iheanacho.

The 6-foot-6.5, 345-pound interior offensive lineman from Georgetown Preparatory High School in North Bethesda, Maryland, is rated as the No. 29 overall player nationally and is the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

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