Dante Moore Expresses Honest Thoughts on the Oregon Ducks Offensive Line
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When Oregon quarterback Dante Moore returns under center for the Ducks this season, a new-look offensive line will be tasked with the responsibility of protecting him.
Throughout coach Dan Lanning’s tenure with the Ducks, Oregon has had one of the most efficient offensive lines in college football, as the group has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award the last three seasons, which goes to the best offensive line in the country.
While center Iapani “Poncho" Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli are the key returners for the group, most of the offensive line will see new starters following the offseason departure of Emmanuel Pregnon, Alex Harkey, and Isaiah World to the NFL.
With so many questions surrounding the Ducks' offensive line, especially in a season with a new offensive coordinator in Drew Mehringer, Moore expressed confidence in the team’s ability to perform and credited offensive line coach A’lique Terry.
What Dante Moore Said About Oregon’s Offensive Line
“Yeah starts with Coach (A’lique) Terry,” Moore said. “Coach Terry has done a great job producing linemen and coaching them. Of course, Poncho that came back. I mean, he’s doing a great job just molding everybody as a line. You know, at the end of the day, we got some guys that came in. At the end of the day, we’re working in the weight room, putting some muscle out there.”
“And at the end of the day, Coach Terry’s doing a great job on the playbook, making sure they’re staying at the right technique. You know, with certain things. But overall, I’m not worried at all. We have so much more time of practice and getting reps in with each other, and I’m gonna for sure feel confident in one,” said Moore.
Players Looking to Step Up on Ducks Offensive Line
While Laloulu and Iuli will be the main focus for the Ducks' offensive line, players that look to take a step forward for the group this season include Kawika Rogers, who returns as a veteran piece for Oregon.
Several starting spots on the Ducks' offensive line will be up for grabs as Oregon begins fall camp on Wednesday. Fox Crader, Douglas Utu, and Tommy Tofi are among those players who look to make a statement for the Ducks' offensive line throughout fall camp as Oregon prepares for its season opener against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium.
Why Oregon Didn’t Add Many Offensive Linemen In Transfer Portal
With the major losses to the Ducks' offensive line this offseason, Oregon opted to add one player to the group in the transfer portal. That addition was former Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Michael Bennett III, who was attracted to Eugene for Oregon’s style of play and the history of success that transfer players have had with the Ducks. As the only offensive line commit in the Ducks' 2026 transfer portal class, Bennett is ranked as the No. 382 overall player and No. 33 offensive tackle, per 247Sports.
Despite the uncertainty, the Ducks' outlook for their offensive line is promising. A player who could get some playing time this season and will be worth watching throughout fall camp for the Ducks' offensive line is one of the top commits from their 2026 recruiting class, five-star recruit Immanuel Iheanacho.
The 6-foot-6.5, 345-pound interior offensive lineman from Georgetown Preparatory High School in North Bethesda, Maryland, is rated as the No. 29 overall player nationally and is the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.