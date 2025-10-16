Oregon's Dante Moore Suffers Shocking Drop in Latest Quarterback Rankings
Oregon Ducks star quarterback Dante Moore has made a case as one of the top talents in college football this season. According to CBS Sports' David Cobb's quarterback power rankings heading into week 8, Moore wasn't ranked in the top 50.
Moore's latest rating comes after being ranked No. 6 in the week 7 power rankings. Moore's struggles in No. 8 Oregon's home loss to No. 3 Indiana on Saturday, obviously, didn't help his case to remain high in the power rankings.
Prominent names like Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik made the top-50 over Moore.
Was Moore Snubbed In Recent Quarterback Power Rankings?
In the Ducks' loss to Indiana, Moore threw for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 21-of-34 passing. The Hoosiers' forcing two turnovers off Moore played a major factor in Indiana securing the upset win over the Ducks.
Despite this, Moore has proved in Oregon's games this season, other than Indiana, that he is still deserving of a high quarterback ranking.
Many are still very high on the potential that Moore has in leading the Ducks back to the College Football Playoff this season. Moore is also considered to be a top quarterback prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft.
Moore's Impact On Oregon's Offense This Season
Outside of his performance against Indiana on Saturday, Moore has looked impressive at quarterback for Oregon this season. Moore has thrown for 1,396 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions for the Ducks this season.
Moore is tied for third in the Big Ten with Ohio State's Julian Sayin in passing touchdowns with 15 on the season. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is second with 16 touchdown passes, while Indiana's Fernando Mendoza leads the Big Ten with 17.
What's Next For Moore and the Ducks After Loss to Indiana?
Moore looks to lead the Ducks to a bounce-back win in week 8 on the road against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights in Piscataway. Saturday's game between the Ducks and the Scarlett Knights is set to be the first-ever meeting of the two programs.
The best way that Moore can prove his critics wrong in the latest quarterback ranking is by leading Oregon to key wins on their remaining schedule.
While the loss in week 7 to Indiana was disappointing for Oregon and the fans who watched the highly anticipated matchup at Autzen Stadium, all of the Ducks' goals remain in front of them. Oregon can still win its second consecutive Big Ten Championship and make it back to the College Football Playoff.
If Moore can lead Oregon to those goals, his case as one of college football's best quarterbacks will be hard to argue against. The Ducks will face several difficult challenges on their schedule, including a home game against the No. 20 USC Trojans and two road contests against the Washington Huskies team and the Iowa Hawkeyes.