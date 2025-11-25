Ducks Digest

Weather Report For Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

To finish out their regular season, the Oregon Ducks head up north to face their most intense Big Ten Conference rival: the Washington Huskies. With the Ducks' offense struggling in a few rainy games in 2025, it's important to look into the weather for Saturday.

Ally Osborne

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the media after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to the media after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the 10-1 Oregon Ducks, one more regular season game stands in the way of their College Football Playoff hopes: a road finisher against their Big Ten rival the Washington Huskies. Not only will this heated rivalry bring some extra excitement to this match-up, so will the late November weather Seattle, Washington is known for.

The Ducks have not faired incredibly well in rain games so far this season, with a home game at Autzen Stadium against Wisconsin and a road game against Iowa proving that rainy conditions do have an impact on the Ducks' offense specifically.

Oregon vs. Washington Forecast

When checking the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 29, around game time, it appears that both teams and fans alike will avoid a wet day in Husky Stadium. According to The Weather Channel, there is a 12 percent chance of rain with a temperature high of 47 degrees.

The Washington Huskies take the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Husky Stadium in Sea
The Washington Huskies take the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Weather Channel also predicts winds from the Northwest going from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The Ducks have proven they can play in any conditions, but avoiding a soggy game against a rival in Washington is most likely Oregon's preferred scenario. The skies are seemingly cooperating with teh college football calendar as rain is expected in Seattle during the week leading up to the game as well as afterwards.

Fans cheer in the rain as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Fans cheer in the rain as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Weather Being a Factor

Though the famous saying of "It Never Rains in Autzen Stadium" continues to echo through Oregon's famous football venue, Duck athletes faced some "atmospheric rivers" this season against Wisconsin and at Iowa.

In fact, Oregon's game against Iowa had some snow predicted earlier in the week. No flakes hit the ground, and Oregon hasn't played in a snow game since late Nov., 2020 on the road against Washington State.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadiu
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Dan Lanning Takes Shot at SEC Scheduling After Oregon's Win Over USC

MORE: How Oregon's Win Over USC Changes Ducks' College Football Playoff Chances

MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shifting After Oregon Beats USC, Georgia Tech's Upset Loss 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Not A Fan of Rain

When it comes to how rain can affect a football game, it becomes harder for quarterbacks and wide receivers to open up the pass game due to the slickness of the ball. Teams often rely on the run game much more to continue their offense. However, intense weather conditions can lead to bad snaps from the center, potential false starts, ball drops from incomplete catches and fumbles, and more.

"I know you guys are a part of this weather everyday as well," said Duck starting quarterback Dante Moore to the press post game after beating Minnesota 42-13 in a chilly, but less rainy, Autzen Stadium. "It's actually been a clear day for us. Of course Bryce loves the rain, Bryce Boettcher. I hate the rain."

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badg
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) warms up before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In Oregon's rainiest games against Iowa (61.9) and Wisconsin (60.0), Dante Moore threw some of his worst games of the season pass percentage wise, and noticeably his least amount of pass attempts against Wisconsin (9-15).

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football