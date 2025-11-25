Weather Report For Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies
For the 10-1 Oregon Ducks, one more regular season game stands in the way of their College Football Playoff hopes: a road finisher against their Big Ten rival the Washington Huskies. Not only will this heated rivalry bring some extra excitement to this match-up, so will the late November weather Seattle, Washington is known for.
The Ducks have not faired incredibly well in rain games so far this season, with a home game at Autzen Stadium against Wisconsin and a road game against Iowa proving that rainy conditions do have an impact on the Ducks' offense specifically.
Oregon vs. Washington Forecast
When checking the forecast for Saturday, Nov. 29, around game time, it appears that both teams and fans alike will avoid a wet day in Husky Stadium. According to The Weather Channel, there is a 12 percent chance of rain with a temperature high of 47 degrees.
The Weather Channel also predicts winds from the Northwest going from 5 to 10 miles per hour.
The Ducks have proven they can play in any conditions, but avoiding a soggy game against a rival in Washington is most likely Oregon's preferred scenario. The skies are seemingly cooperating with teh college football calendar as rain is expected in Seattle during the week leading up to the game as well as afterwards.
Weather Being a Factor
Though the famous saying of "It Never Rains in Autzen Stadium" continues to echo through Oregon's famous football venue, Duck athletes faced some "atmospheric rivers" this season against Wisconsin and at Iowa.
In fact, Oregon's game against Iowa had some snow predicted earlier in the week. No flakes hit the ground, and Oregon hasn't played in a snow game since late Nov., 2020 on the road against Washington State.
Not A Fan of Rain
When it comes to how rain can affect a football game, it becomes harder for quarterbacks and wide receivers to open up the pass game due to the slickness of the ball. Teams often rely on the run game much more to continue their offense. However, intense weather conditions can lead to bad snaps from the center, potential false starts, ball drops from incomplete catches and fumbles, and more.
"I know you guys are a part of this weather everyday as well," said Duck starting quarterback Dante Moore to the press post game after beating Minnesota 42-13 in a chilly, but less rainy, Autzen Stadium. "It's actually been a clear day for us. Of course Bryce loves the rain, Bryce Boettcher. I hate the rain."
In Oregon's rainiest games against Iowa (61.9) and Wisconsin (60.0), Dante Moore threw some of his worst games of the season pass percentage wise, and noticeably his least amount of pass attempts against Wisconsin (9-15).