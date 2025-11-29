Oregon Ducks' Biggest Key To Victory Against Washington
With a 10-1 overall record on the season, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks will face their final road test of the season against the Washington Huskies, in Seattle, Washington. The Ducks offensive line has played a crucial role in Oregon's success this season, and their performance in a hostile road environment against the Huskies will be a major key in Saturday's game.
The Dominance Of Oregon's Offensive Line This Season
Entering the rivalry matchup against Washington, the Ducks' offensive line is rated as the best in the Big Ten with an 88.6 grade, according to Pro Football and Sports Network (PFSN). Other top Big Ten teams, including No. 18 Michigan (86.4), No. 1 Ohio State (84.7), No. 17 USC (83.5), and No. 2 Indiana (82.6), offensive lines rank just behind Oregon's dominant group for best in the conference.
Oregon's offensive line group has been dominant throughout the season, led by key contributors including left tackle Isaiah World, USC transfer left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, and center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu. The Ducks' offensive line has only given up one sack in the last two games against Minnesota and USC, and aims to continue that success against their bitter arch-rival.
The offensive line's ability to allow quarterback Dante Moore time in the pocket to create big plays and hurt the Huksies' defense with his running ability will be a difference maker in Saturday's game. The Ducks' offensive line's efficiency has also allowed for the success of Oregon's running game throughout the season.
The Ducks' running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. has put on a show for Oregon's offense this season. In the Ducks' 42-27 week 13 home win over USC, the trio rushed for a combined 182 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Whittington and Davison are the two backs who carried the torch the most for Oregon this season. Whittington leads the team in rushing with 95 carries for 727 yards and six touchdowns.
Whittington has three 100-plus-yard rushing performances on the season, and the Ducks' offensive line will try to contribute to him earning his fourth on Saturday against the Huskies. Davison leads the Ducks in rushing touchdowns with 13 on the season.
How Oregon's Offensive Line Can Impact Washington Game
World and Laloulu have currently been dealing with injuries, and their status for Saturday's game against the Huskies is still uncertain. World didn't start in the Ducks' win against USC, but he was not listed on the Ducks' availability report. On the other hand, Laloulu left the USC game with a knee injury and is questionable against Washington.
The availability of these two key offensive linemen for the Ducks will have a big impact on the success of Oregon's offensive line performance. The Ducks' offensive line was efficient without World and Laloulu against USC, as they allowed zero sacks. However, can they maintain their success for two games in a row if both World and Lalolu are out?
There is much on the line for Oregon as they take on the Huskies in Seattle. The Ducks will secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season with a win over Washington, which will also likely give Oregon at least a home first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium.
The Huskies enter with an 8-3 record and would love to spoil those chances at home for the Ducks. The kickoff between Oregon and Washington at Husky Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.