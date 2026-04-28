Dan Lanning Offers Honest Perspective on Evan Stewart’s Injury Return

The Oregon Ducks' spring camp is now officially over after a game between the Combat Ducks and the Fighting Ducks showcased the program's top talent entering 2026. Following the conclusion of the game, many individuals spoke to the media, including the man in charge, coach Dan Lanning.

Lanning discussed multiple valuable topics, including how beneficial it has been for wide receiver Evan Stewart to come back into the offense after suffering a patellar tendon tear.

Dan Lanning Truthfully Discusses Evan Stewart's Return

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This has been Evan's best spring since I've been here. I'm really excited about the growth. I think when you have something that's not there for a while, and you don't get the opportunity to do it, you're really hungry when you come back. And I've seen the maturity from him. I've seen him really level up in execution, be a guy that we can count on this spring," Lanning said.

Stewart is entering a very crucial season, as this is his fifth college season. This is likely to be his final year in college, barring any changes to the schedule and timeline. This means this season can be viewed as a bit of a "do or die" season for the Oregon Ducks' wide receiver. At one point, many predicted that Stewart would be one of the best wide receivers entering the draft before he decided to. return, but that will only be proven true if he can finish this season better than the years prior.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart is fresh off an injury that kept him out for the 2025 season entirely, which leaves many with both optimism and doubt heading into 2026. If he can live up to expectations, the Oregon Ducks would be in much better shape, as he is someone who could solidify himself as the No. 1 target for quarterback Dante Moore in this Oregon Ducks offense that will look different with a new offensive coordinator following Will Stein's departure for the head coaching job in Kentucky.

Stewart is one of the more gifted wide receivers on the roster, as he is one of the few players who have experience playing both slot and outside receiver in college. This will make him a dangerous target for Moore in this system, as he is set to be paired with some of the better wide receivers in the country. One of the wide receivers he'll play with is Dakorien Moore, who is arguably one of the best players on the whole roster when it comes to untapped potential.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another wide receiver who could be used well in this 2026 season is Jeremiah McClellan. McClellan may be one of the best route runners in the nation and is someone bound to make this offense better. Many could argue, with all the talent that the Ducks have, that Stewart is both the most proven and the most talented. If what Lanning said is proven to be true, then one can expect to see Stewart in the end zone plenty of times this season.

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