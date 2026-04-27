The Most Underrated Story From Oregon's Spring Game Is Clear

EUGENE - Spring football games can be many things: a fan showcase, a recruiting stage, a developmental checkpoint, a chance to shake off the nerves. At Oregon, they have become all of those at once, almost down to a science.

Saturday at Autzen Stadium felt like a snapshot of what Oregon coach Dan Lanning has built entering year five. Under a cloudless 70 degree sky, top recruits from around the country lined the sidelines as students chanted for those prospects to choose Oregon. Families and longtime fans cheered on familiar names while getting their first look at the next wave of Ducks, like transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Spring Game Success

For transfers and freshmen, it was also a first taste of an Oregon tradition. Newcomers danced to “Shout” inside Autzen with wide smiles, a moment that reflected the connection and loose, joyful energy that continues to define the program. The day carried added meaning through Oregon’s military appreciation theme as well, highlighted by the postgame gift exchange between players and active duty military members, one of the more unique traditions in college football.

And while the scrimmage itself could be described as “vanilla,” as Lanning put it, the game still offered something significant beneath the surface.

Spring games are not just about evaluating quarterbacks, testing young players or giving fans a show. For Oregon this one also doubled as a live rehearsal for two new coordinators stepping into major roles.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

... And it may be one of the biggest storylines of Oregon’s offseason. After the Ducks’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinal in 2025, Oregon lost both coordinators to head coaching jobs, creating inevitable questions about continuity and an underrated storyline from the spring game.

How smoothly newly promoted offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton settle into those roles could shape plenty about Oregon’s ceiling this fall. A talented roster can't thrive without a coaching staff in sync.

Dan Lanning on Oregon's New Coordinators

Lanning made it clear after the game that he was watching for more than play calls. He was evaluating operation, communication and command.

After the spring game ended, Lanning discussed what he hoped to see from his new coordinators.

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Just sequence and rhythm. Sequence and rhythm. When roles change in an organization, it's like okay, who's talking to the guys before the team? Who's making sure we have our call sheets prepared the way they need to be prepared?" Lanning said.

Beyond the logistics of the new coordinators' roles, Saturday served as a good dress rehearsal of calling plays in front of the 46,500 fans in attendance.

“There's a lot of that day in and day out. It's really important and us being able to execute at a high level on game day. And again, just as much as it's preparation for the players to catch a ball in front of a bunch of people, in front of thousands of people, it's the same thing for coaches to call a defense or an offense in front of a lot of people," Lanning continued.

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

In an era where some college teams are doing away with spring games, the Ducks are strengthening the purpose of theirs. While the playbook may have been limited, it did serve as a great stress test of the small things that can add up to big wins.

Mehringer had also discussed the changes of his new role, earlier in spring football practices. His comments echoed Lanning's in a way that shows the coaching staff is very much on the same page.

“I think that once you start playing with a real play clock, because you play your first few practices and play clocks really not going on out there, and when you start playing with a play clock, the sense of urgency, it’s like the difference between playing chess and speed chess.”

“I think that the willingness to grow and teach yourself how to think faster and get in and out of situations in your brain and also understanding who’s on the field and who’s not, that part’s always challenging,” said Mehringer.

The spring game served as the end of Oregon's spring football practices. Now, the Ducks will hone in on individual work until the team ramps up for fall camp and the highly-anticipated 2026 football season.

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