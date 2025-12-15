Oregon Wide Receivers Trending in Right Direction Before College Football Playoff

The Oregon Ducks have been dealing with some notable injuries to their wide receiving corps this season.

That certainly didn't stop the team finding success, as the Ducks finished the regular season with a 11-1 record, earning a berth in the College Football Playoff and setting up a first-round matchup with the No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon fans have yet to see the Ducks' full arsenal of wide receivers this season, but that could be changing headed into Saturday if the team's latest practice is any indication.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receivers Return to Practice

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In video captured by Oregon Ducks on SI, wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr. and Evan Stewart can all be seen participating in some light practice drills at Autzen Stadium.

Moore has missed the past four games while Bryant Jr. has sat out the past three contests. Stewart, who suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee before the season started, has yet to play in a game this year.

Their collective return to practice, even in a light fashion, bodes well for the trio's return to the field at some point during Oregon's CFP run.

Take a look:

Oregon Wide Receiver Malik Benson Hinted at Return of Key Pieces

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson breaks the Southern California coverage on a punt return on his way to a first-half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson, who has stepped up tremendously in the absence of Moore and Bryant Jr., recently hinted about reinforcements returning in the wide receiver room. Dan Lanning has been pretty mysterious when it comes to injury updates but Benson may have tipped Oregon's hand a bit.

"Most definitely. We're very low, we're playing with a couple of guys, but to get some key pieces back just makes our offense even more scarier," said Benson.

Benson finished the regular season with 31 catches for 526 yards and four touchdowns along with five punt returns for 109 yards and another score.

Should Oregon Rest Their Wide Receivers vs. James Madison?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks enter the first round as heavy favorites over James Madison, leading some fans wanting the Oregon coaching staff to let the three wide receivers rest up for another week.

However, with the Ducks likely advancing to the Orange Bowl to play Texas Tech in the CFP Quarterfinals, Oregon could benefit from having three of its top offensive weapons get back up to speed during live game action instead of throwing them back in with the season on the line.

Practice reps are key, but game speed and physicality can't be replicated during the week. Getting their feet wet against a lesser opponent in James Madison could do wonders before likely facing Texas Tech.

This season, Moore has tallied 28 catches for 443 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He's also rushed four times for 49 yards and another score.

As for Bryant Jr., he's totaled 25 catches for 299 yards and four scores this season. He caught a touchdown in four of Oregon's first five games to begin the year, including in the 30-24 double overtime win over the Penn State Nittany Lions to begin Big Ten action.

