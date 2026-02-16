Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart Entering Next Fall With Something to Prove

EUGENE – The wide receiver room is set to be one of the Oregon Ducks’ most competitive positions heading into the 2026 season.

Even with former five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and veteran wide receiver Evan Stewart returning, analysts are quick to rank other receivers over the Ducks’. A new top-eight wide receiver ranking by Bleacher Report omitted Oregon talent.

Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart Fall Short of National Recognition

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore and Stewart headline the Oregon wide receiver room as proven players at their position. Moore missed some time during his true freshman season, but still finished with three receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

The former five-star displayed unique athleticism in situations like hurdling over a Montana State defender in his first collegiate game. He also showed that he is a team-first player and is willing to do things like block for his teammates. Moore’s a well-rounded wide receiver and will have the opportunity to build off his 2025 season with a healthy sophomore year.

Stewart didn’t play in 2025 due to a torn patellar injury. In 2024, he stood out as one of the Ducks’ top offensive weapons and an impressive wide receiver in the Big Ten. Stewart recorded five touchdowns in 2024 and 613 yards. He posted 149 yards and a touchdown against No. 2 Ohio State. He also had another 100-plus yard performance and a touchdown against a Boise State team that made the College Football playoffs.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit

MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking

MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Comparing Oregon's Wide Receivers to the Nation’s Best

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The duo of Moore and Stewart could quickly become one of the nation’s best in 2026. Moore can remind everyone why he was a five-star recruit and the top wide receiver in his class, while Stewart can remind people who he was before injury.

Oregon is set to encounter some star wide receivers in Big Ten play. Most notable is Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who was the top player at his position and a five-star in the recruiting cycle before Moore’s. Smith exceeded 1,200 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. He recorded 15 receiving touchdowns as a freshman and 12 receiving touchdowns as a sophomore.

Smith and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney are the two players who aren’t going to be left out of any wide receiver list. Toney tallied 1,211 receiving yards and caught 10 touchdown passes as a true freshman in 2025. He prepares to improve those numbers as a sophomore with the Miami offense experiencing changes around him.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

College football certainly isn’t lacking talent at the wide receiver position in 2026. Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker, Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson and several other wide receivers are expected to have impressive seasons.

Moore and Stewart will be fighting for playing time, with UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, incoming five-star recruit Jalen Lott, former five-star Gatlin Bair and returning wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan all competing for opportunities.

But the competition might make the Ducks better. If Moore and Stewart are able to establish themselves as the top players in an Oregon room full of talent, there's a good chance they could establish themselves as a couple of the top wide receivers in the nation.