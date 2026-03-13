Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Takes Big Step in Injury Recovery

The Oregon Ducks have kick-started their spring practice schedule, which is one of the most important times during the offseason. This is when teams begin to see their true depth, along with the new players that they have brought in through both the high school recruiting scene and the transfer portal. This is also the first time that the team will see the returning players, as the Ducks have a ton of returning stars in Eugene, Oregon.

One of the stars who is returning for this next season is Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart who is gifted in many areas of his game. He is one of the top route runners in college while having a ton of talent with the ball in his hands. He is a former five-star prospect out of the state of Texas (Frisco Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas). However, he is fresh off an injury that he suffered before the 2025 season, but the Ducks have good news surrounding his recovery.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart was spotted practicing with the Ducks on the first day of spring practice, a major sign for his availability in the upcoming season. The star receiver practiced with the team during the College Football Playoff, and his continued return to the practice field is a good indication of his progress.

Back in June of 2025, Stewart was preparing for the 2025 season. While preparing during the summer, Stewart tore his patellar tendon in his right knee. It put his 2025 season in jeopardy, as many reports indicated that he would miss a minimum of three months if everything went perfectly and he was rushed out to the field. Unfortunately for the Ducks and the star-studded wide receiver, he would miss the full 2025 season with this injury.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was listed as a questionable name for the draft, but he ultimately decided that coming back for another season with the Oregon Ducks would be in his best interest following the injury, which would have dropped his draft stock tremendously.

The prospect has since been named as someone to watch by many outlets, as he is also likely to be a starter for the Oregon program yet again. The talented prospect is already back to work after a post from @duck_football on Instagram showed a picture of the talented prospect catching a ball at the start of spring.

Looks like Evan Stewart is officially back to practicing 👀 📈 pic.twitter.com/35MNpk60zh — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) March 12, 2026

This is huge news, as the Ducks will need the talented wide receiver at his best. The Ducks receiver is no stranger to success, as he is one of the many names from the Oregon program who have had success as a route runner.

In his career with the Ducks, Stewart has totaled 613 yards of offense through the receiving game, while only having one return that resulted in negative yards. He has only played one season in Autzen Stadium with the program, as he previously spent time in Texas with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart will best fit in with the Ducks at the X or the slot position. Stewart has shown time and time again that he is deserving of being a true No. 1 guy for this Ducks team, and he has the chance to be, as he will be one of the top guys for Dante Moore to throw the ball to in the fall.

