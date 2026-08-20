Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Follows Bo Nix’s Example With Major Change

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has more than 150,000 followers on Instagram but those fans will have to wait for new content.

Moore has adopted a new way to block the outside noise to start the 2026 football season by eliminating the Instagram app and temptation to scroll late at night.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore enters the season as one of the most prominent quarterbacks in college football and a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

Entering his second season as Oregon's starter, he understands that maximizing his potential requires more than studying defenses and strengthening his connection with teammates.

It also requires knowing when to put down his phone... and he's decided to take advice from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and former Duck quarterback Bo Nix.

Dante Moore's Big Social Media Change

Quick to smile and laugh, Moore's personality also shines on social media. This summer, while in Japan for a unique NIL opportunity, Moore posted multiple videos of him and teammates dancing along and showing some behind-the-scenes into the international trip.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (right) celebrates with head coach Dan Lanning after defeating the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But, summer is over and Moore's schedule has certainly changed.

"Not being on social media, I think that's the biggest thing I've been doing," Moore said. "That's something that coach Lanning brought up to me. Something I learned from Bo Nix... he wasn't on social media through fall camp, and in our generation, we're addicted to it."

"We love tablets, we love iPads and everything, and I fall victim to it as well. I love being on Instagram late at night, but sleep's important. I have a lot of priorities. I'm trying to maximize it and go attack. So just being off social media and really giving 100 percent effort and attention to my teammates," Moore said.

Oregon’s fall camp schedule leaves Moore with little time to waste. He revealed that his days can begin before sunrise and continue late into the night as he balances practices, meetings, yoga and recovery.

Oregon QB Dante Moore is now off social media - something he learned from former Duck Bo Nix and coach Dan Lanning.



"In our generation, we're addicted to it... I love being on Instagram late at night, but sleep is important. I have a lot of priorities... really giving 100%… pic.twitter.com/WPfaO2JAh7 — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 19, 2026

“Fall camp, mornings start at 5 a.m. and we’re probably done at 10 p.m.,” Moore said. “So those are long days, but you’ve just got to embrace it. I love doing it. I love having the same routine. You just can never get bored of it.”

Moore’s honesty is notable because he is not stepping away from something he doesn't enjoy. He is intentionally removing a distraction because of what Oregon is trying to accomplish this season.

Moore’s representatives can still manage the business opportunities that come with being one of college football’s most recognizable quarterbacks.

"Of course, if it comes with like deals and things, I just have my team handle all that," Moore said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nix is still making an impact in Eugene, as an example of how to block out the outside noise, en route to becoming a first round NFL Draft pick. The comment section can be a loud - and sometimes dangerous - place but Moore won't be looking... instead giving his undivided attention to his teammates and the Duck football team as they begin the 2026 football season.

Iverson Hooks Details Why Dante Moore Is Unique

Oregon transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks shed light into what stood out immediately when he met and began to work with Moore. Sometimes a newcomer can provide a fresh perspective and Hooks' opinion is notable because it aligns with the goals that Moore has set for himself.

What caught Hooks’ attention was how Moore earns the trust of his teammates when nobody is watching. So, what exactly does Moore do behind the scenes to earn that trust?

oregon ducks transfer receiver iverson hooks | seigher brown

"Everything. No matter if it's a workout, he's the last person in there... No matter if it's a field session, he's the last person out there getting some extra throws in. Seeing him carry himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation right now, that just makes me want to work harder," Hooks told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Moore has already separated himself from the other quarterbacks Hooks has played with during his college career, with much thanks to his ability to shine amid the pressure.

"I know he got a lot of weight on his back, and it's just him being the same person every day. He's going to come in every day with a smile, shake your hand, ask you how you're doing. No matter what he's going through, I don't know if he's having a good day or a bad day because he's always smiling," Hooks said.

It is clear that Moore is being intentional with his time and Oregon fans can't wait to watch how those sacrifices and adjustments will translate to the field. The Ducks' first game is at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 vs. the Boise State Broncos in Autzen Stadium.

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