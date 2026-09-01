NFL Week 1 Odds for Every Game (Seahawks, Rams, Chiefs Favored in Primetime)

The 2026 NFL regular season is just over a week away, and rosters have come into focus with the preseason officially in the rearview mirror.

So, what better way to get ready for the start of a new season than taking an early look at the opening lines for Week 1?

There are a ton of standalone games to open the 2026 NFL season, as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will play on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in a Super Bowl rematch to begin the year.

In addition to that, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams play a rivalry game on Thursday night, which will be the first NFL game played in Australia. That isn’t the only divisional game in primetime in the opening week of the season, as an NFC East battle headlines Sunday Night Football (the Dallas Cowboys @ the New York Giants) and an AFC West battle between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs closes out the week.

There are a ton of ways to bet on the NFL, including player props, totals, spreads, moneylines and so much more. One of the great things about the lead up to Week 1 is being able to track the line movement as kickoff approaches.

So, here’s where things stand with Wednesday’s season opener just over a week away.

2026 NFL Week 1 Odds for Every Game

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds and Total (Wednesday)

Spread

Patriots +3.5 (-115)

Seahawks -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Patriots: +150

Seahawks: -180

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

The Seahawks have an early edge in this Super Bowl matchup, as they look to take care of business at home. New England has a better all-around roster than it did in 2025, but it was beaten badly by this elite Seattle defense in Super Bowl LX.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds and Total (Thursday)

Spread

49ers +3.5 (-108)

Rams -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

49ers: +164

Rams: -198

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Aaron Donald is back, and the Rams are favored in a neutral site game on Thursday night. San Francisco and L.A. both earned wild card spots this season, but the Rams are the favorite to win the Super Bowl entering 2026. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re favored in Week 1.

New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Odds and Total

Spread

Saints +7 (-110)

Lions -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Saints: +245

Lions: -305

Total

49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

These two teams are both trendy “worst-to-first” picks, and it’ll be interesting to see how Tyler Shough fares in a full season under center. I think the Lions are one of the better values on the board in the future market, so it makes sense that they’re laying a touchdown at home in Week 1.

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds and Total

Spread

Browns +7.5 (-110)

Jaguars -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Browns: +300

Jaguars: -380

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Deshaun Watson is set to be under center for the Browns in Week 1, and they’re more than a touchdown underdog against a Jags team that won the AFC South in 2025. I’m buying Jacksonville early on this season, even though oddsmakers have it pretty far down in the odds to win the Super Bowl.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Odds and Total

Spread

Bears -2.5 (-118)

Panthers +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Bears: -142

Panthers: +120

Total

47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Both of these teams made the playoffs as division winners in 2025, but the Bears clearly have a higher ceiling than Bryce Young and the Panthers – at least in the eyes of oddsmakers. Chicago is a slight favorite on the road, where it was 5-4 last season.

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans Odds and Total

Spread

Bills -1.5 (-105)

Texans +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bills: -118

Texans: -102

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

This has the potential to be the best game of the week. Buffalo and Houston are both favored to make the playoffs, and this is one of two games with a spread inside two points in Week 1. Don’t be shocked if Houston and its defense (No. 1 in EPA/Play last season) pull off an upset.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds and Total

Spread

Ravens -3.5 (-108)

Colts +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Ravens: -175

Colts: +145

Total

48.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Baltimore has an easy schedule to open the year, which should help first-year head coach Jesse Minter. I’m not really high on the Colts to open the season until we’re able to see just how healthy Daniel Jones (coming off a ruptured Achilles) really is.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds and Total

Spread

Bucs +3.5 (-105)

Bengals -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Bucs: +164

Bengals: -198

Total

51.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Cincinnati is projected to bounce back after missing the playoffs in 2025 , sitting at +1800 to win the Super Bowl. This is a solid test for both teams to open the season, especially a Tampa Bay team that would love to get back to the top of the NFC South after blowing the division lead in 2025.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds and Total

Spread

Falcons +3 (+100)

Steelers -3 (-120)

Moneyline

Falcons: +145

Steelers: -175

Total

42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Aaron Rodgers is back, and the Steelers open the season as favorites at home against an Atlanta team that has a ton of questions at quarterback going into 2026. Pittsburgh no longer has Mike Tomlin, so it’ll be interesting to see if it can go .500 or better once again this season.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Odds and Total

Spread

Jets +1.5 (-105)

Titans -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Jets: +110

Titans: -130

Total

38.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Geno Smith vs. Cam Ward isn’t the most exciting Week 1 matchup, but both of these teams are looking to take a step forward after rough showings in 2025. Robert Saleh is now the head coach in Tennessee, and I’m sure he would love to take down his former team in his debut.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds and Total

Spread

Cardinals +10.5 (-110)

Chargers -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +425

Chargers: -575

Total

46.5 (-115/Under -105)

The Cardinals are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, while the Chargers are one of the favorites to win the AFC. This could be a lopsided game, and the spread is by far the biggest in Week 1.

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds and Total

Spread

Commanders +4.5 (-110)

Eagles -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Commanders: +170

Eagles: -205

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

This is an interesting NFC East battle in Week 1, as the Commanders hope a healthy Jayden Daniels will be enough to get them back to the postseason after a down 2025 season. Meanwhile, Philly has a new-look offense with A.J. Brown in New England. This could be a close game, even with the Eagles favored by more than a field goal.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds and Total

Spread

Dolphins +3.5 (-110)

Raiders -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +164

Raiders: -198

Total

40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Both of these teams are projected to finish last in their respective divisions, and it’s unlikely that Fernando Mendoza plays in Week 1. Does Malik Willis vs. Kirk Cousins excite you? Oddsmakers think Las Vegas is the more talented team, which makes sense after Miami blew up its roster in the offseason.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds and Total

Spread

Packers +1.5 (-118)

Vikings -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Packers: -102

Vikings: -118

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Green Bay is an underdog on the road in Week 1 against Kyler Murray and the Vikings now that Micah Parsons is out and Josh Jacobs is on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. This game could have massive implications for the final standings in the NFC North this season.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Odds and Total (Sunday Night)

Spread

Cowboys -2.5 (-115)

Giants +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -148

Giants: +124

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

One of my favorite bets in Week 1 will be taking Dallas to win this game. The Cowboys have really upgraded their defense, and they are coming off a season where they were fifth in the NFL in EPA/Play. The Giants have a lot of buzz with John Harbaugh in as head coach, but are we sure Jaxson Dart will stay healthy and play winning football? I’m not buying it in this divisional battle.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds and Total (Monday Night)

Spread

Broncos +3 (-115)

Chiefs -3 (-105)

Moneyline

Broncos: +124

Chiefs: -148

Total

42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Denver won the AFC West last season, but Patrick Mahomes (torn ACL) is back and the Chiefs have the best Super Bowl odds of any team in the division in 2026. Kansas City is coming off a rough 2025 season, but this line is a vote of confidence in Mahomes and Co. to find their old form right from the jump in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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